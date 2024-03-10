The Big Picture Shiv evolves her wardrobe from modest tones to powerful neutrals in Succession Season 2, reflecting her shift in career ambitions.

Shiv sharpens her style by embracing a sophisticated bob haircut, aligning with the powerful women surrounding Logan Roy.

Costume and hair changes indicate Shiv's quest for power and authority in the male-dominated world of the Roys in Succession.

Unlike other prestige dramas of recent memory, like Game of Thrones or Mad Men, Succession's costume design doesn’t call much attention to itself. It’s not trying to immerse you into a distant fantasy world or transport you back to a specific time period, and the members of the Roy family don’t make for very exciting Halloween costumes, but the wardrobe worn by the Succession ensemble is hardly incidental. Throughout its four seasons, Michelle Matland's expert costume design was essential in fleshing out the insular world occupied by the Roys and their senior staff, one of exorbitant wealth and privilege.

The Roy family is typically seen in simple, deceptively expensive businesswear, and their wardrobe has become emblematic of the so-called stealth wealth aesthetic, particularly that of youngest sibling Shiv (Sarah Snook). Her enviable closet of chic turtlenecks and well-tailored pantsuits made her the fashion inspo of girlbosses everywhere — but there's a reason behind her big makeover in Season 2.

Succession The Roy family is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. Release Date June 3, 2018 Creator Jesse Armstrong Cast Brian Cox , Kieran Culkin , Nicholas Braun , Matthew Macfadyen , Alan Ruck , J. Smith-Cameron Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Shiv's Wardrobe Changes Significantly in 'Succession' Season 2

Shiv Roy is a woman in a man’s world. Forever pitted against Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv constantly finds herself in an uphill battle in her quest to achieve the same level of respect and consideration that her father Logan (Brian Cox) affords her brothers. Her physical transformation from the first season to the second is a significant indicator of her change in mindset and career ambitions and an unspoken demand to be taken more seriously.

When we first get to know Shiv in Season 1, she can be seen wearing mostly warm, autumnal tones like burgundy, brown, and pale pink, and though she always looks professional, her outfits tend to be shapeless and unassuming. This, in combination with her long, wavy hair, contributes to an overall look that suggests her disinterest in operating within the confines of Waystar Royco. Still pursuing a political career, she rebels against Logan by working for Senator Gil Eavis (Eric Bogosian), a Bernie Sanders type whose values stand in direct opposition to those of her father. As costume designer Michelle Matland told People:

"She started off being part of this democratic process, and she didn’t want to come off as tremendously affluent. She did not want the folks to feel like she was part of the Roy regime. And so her clothing reflected her wanting to be of the people.”

Shiv's comparatively humble wardrobe is abandoned in Season 2 when Logan dangles the CEO position in front of her, and she's ready to conform and be taken seriously as a power player in the company. Shiv noticeably elevates her wardrobe and to great effect. The soft, autumn colors are replaced by neutrals like black, gray, and dark blue. Her high-waisted trousers paired with form-fitting turtlenecks and accessorized with simple, layered necklaces exude power and confidence.

According to Matland, Shiv's Season 2 style was inspired by actress and style icon Marlene Dietrich, who had a fondness for high-waisted pants and androgynous attire. Shiv's outfits are much more flattering and structured than they were in Season 1, as though she is intentionally projecting a more refined image as she attempts to worm her way into the company. Gone is Shiv's desire to downplay her wealth, embracing the sophistication of an expertly tailored pantsuit. Her Season 2 style evolution produces some of her most swoonworthy ensembles, like her logic-defying backless turtleneck in Episode 8.

Shiv Also Embraces a New Haircut in 'Succession' Season 2

Close

Shiv's Season 2 rebrand would be incomplete without her new haircut. Ditching her long waves for a blunt, impeccably blown-out bob, Shiv's striking hair perfectly complements her new wardrobe. The bob is a bold, eye-catching hairstyle that has come to be associated with a projection of authority and confidence, like that of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Many ambitious women on television have sported the bob, like The West Wing's C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney) and Veep's Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky), and Shiv carries it with equal poise and sophistication.

Jasen Sica, head of Succession's hair department, cut 8 inches off Snook's hair for Season 2, and the deep side part allows her strawberry-blonde locks to fall artfully over her left cheek. Shiv's new cut also puts her more in line with most of the other women in Logan's life, like Gerri (J. Smith Cameron), Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk), Rhea (Holly Hunter), and his wife Marcia (Hiam Abbass) who all sport similar, well-styled variations of the bob. Shiv’s haircut has drawn comparisons to real billionaire heiress Ivanka Trump, who has often been referenced as an inspiration for the character. When she debuted a sleek bob of her own in September 2019, just a few weeks after Season 2 of Succession started airing, some began to theorize as to Ivanka's potential new career ambitions, and if she may, in turn, have been inspired by her fictional counterpart.

The evolution of Shiv's hair and wardrobe is essential to her character development in the first two seasons, and though her style continued to evolve throughout Succession's later installments, the changes are nowhere near as drastic. Any sense of individuality she purported to have in Season 1 falls by the wayside as she abandons her political career at the first indication Logan will make her CEO. Snook herself loved getting to dress in Shiv's corporate wardrobe, and the physicality she incorporates into her performance throughout the remainder of the series is crucial to fully selling her new look — as well as the ambition that accompanies it.

Succession is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX