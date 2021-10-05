Fans of the Emmy Award-winning series Succession just got a glimpse into one scene that is sure to whet their appetites for the upcoming third season. Courtesy of HBO Max's European Live Event, celebrating the streamer's launch overseas, a new clip was revealed today alongside footage of the upcoming Peacemaker series as well as a first trailer for Game of Thrones prequel show House of the Dragon.

The clip seems to show the aftermath of the last scene of the last episode of the second season," This is Not For Tears." We follow Kendall Roy, played by Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Strong, leaving the building after attending the press conference where he dropped a metaphorical bomb which had his family in shock and the media and public in an uproar.

Followed closely by Karolina and cousin Greg Hirsch, played by Dagmara Dominczyk and Nicholas Braun respectively, Kendall strides out of the building while declaring his next few steps regarding this war that he's just begun. From his confident attitude, it seems like the insecure Kendall that we’ve seen for the major part of the second season is gone (at least for now).

It also becomes clear that neither Karolina nor Greg (assuming he is telling the truth in this scene) had any prior warning to Kendall’s plan to frame his father during the press conference. The last line of this trailer shows us that Kendall not only is prepared for the imminent fight with his family, but is also fully confident in the fact that he is in the right: "This is the righteous vehicle."

Succession Season 3 also stars Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen, alongside returning cast members Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Joining the cast for Season 3 are Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.

Succession is created and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers also include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, and Will Ferrell.

Season 3 of Succession will be airing on HBO and HBO Max on October 17. Watch the new clip below:

