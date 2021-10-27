There was more to that box of donuts than we saw.

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Succession, "Mass in Time of War."

A box of delicious donuts is a gift hard to refuse, but for the four Roy siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) in the latest episode of Succession Season 3, it served as a reminder that their magnate father is like Big Brother: he’s always watching. Indeed, in "Mass in Time of War," Logan Roy (Brian Cox) sends his children, who were having a mildly hostile conference behind his back, a box of innocent donuts that the quartet is quick to suspect of being poisoned. Along with the donuts, Logan left a note wishing them a "nice tea party."

As the audience, we understand what the donuts meant just as much as the four characters. But other than being a veiled warning that might have influenced Roman, Shiv, and Connor not to ally themselves with Kendall — in the end, no one touched those donuts. However, it wasn’t intended to be like that. According to an interview with MovieMaker, the director for the first two episodes of the season Mark Mylod has revealed a few things regarding the sugary gift that he referred to as a "Trojan horse."

According to Mylod, those were indeed real donuts; however, the cast and crew refrained from eating them, since donuts are “not what you want to eat at 3 a.m.” by the time they finished shooting. But the story does not end here. Apparently, Strong improvised a scene where he ended up trashing the donuts. It took place right after his three siblings refused to join him in his plan to overthrow their father and left, leaving Kendall alone in his ex-wife Rava’s apartment to let his frustrations out on the sweet treats.

Mylod described the scene as “kind of blistering and absurdist and wonderful,” later adding that “It was very late and it was a beautiful, spontaneous, in the moment — it was a classic Jeremy just following his instincts. Jeremy is totally in the moment, as they all are, and on one of the takes, that’s just what came out, and it was fantastic."

The next episode of Succession Season 3 will be premiering Sunday, October 31, on HBO. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, with a premiere date still yet to be announced.

