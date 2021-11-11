Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 3, "The Disruption."

Ziwe Fumudoh is a comedian who shot to stardom and scored her own comedy show on Showtime thanks to her internet comedy and popular Instagram Live interview show, Baited With Ziwe. Ziwe is known for putting celebrities on the spot and asking hard-hitting questions about race and politics with a comedic edge. She has a unique interviewing style, known for gently coaxing celebrities into embarrassing themselves while keeping her composure, often only offering a facial expression toward the camera à la Jim from The Office. Her Instagram Live interviews gained particular traction when clips of white celebrities would come out after she’d asked them a benign question like, “How many Black people do you know?” thereby launching her interviewees into a panic and ignorance-induced tailspin.

Ziwe has been expanding to the small screen and becoming more well-known on more platforms. But her recent appearance on Season 3, Episode 3 of HBO’s Succession was, nonetheless, surprising. She was a perfect fit for the role of Sophie Iwobi, the late-night TV host who was using Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) newfound meme-inspiring public persona and Twitter fame as comedic material. And she didn’t just seem like an actor playing a talk-show host. Rather, Ziwe is so familiar in this type of environment, it simply seemed as though she’d infiltrated the Succession universe to out Kendall Roy as a phony ally.

Succession’s third season has introduced a meta conversation about how the internet alters public figures’ reputations. A meme about Kendall will pop up on Twitter in an episode, and then a version of that meme will pop up in real life in the week that follows. The kind of media attention that sparked a newfound internet fame is bestowed upon Kendall after he makes the news for publicly accusing his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), of being at the core of a huge sexual assault scandal. Kendall garners both adoration for his feminist wave-making and criticism for the innate hypocrisy of that concept. As this progresses, Kendall develops a strange relationship with his reputation. He micromanages his interviews, once asking his interviewer over lunch if she intends to write about what food he ordered. He asks his girlfriend, Naomi (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), “Should I give them something?” before shouting “Fuck the patriarchy” to the crowd of press. He even plays a game where his friends read aloud tweets written about him based on his instruction of “good tweet” or “bad tweet.” This game breaks him only for seconds when a bad tweet is particularly bad and hits close to home, but he bounces back quickly and asks for more. He thrives on the public’s attention and his own ability to control it. Kendall seems to be spiraling out of control from forcing the mantra “all press is good press” just a little past anyone’s comfort zone.

It’s when the relationship between Kendall and the public opinion of Kendall is coming to a boil that Sophie Iwobi is introduced. This role was not one that needed to be played by an actor with Ziwe’s background, and it would’ve been easy for this character’s presence to simply be a plot point. The choice to cast Ziwe, however, punctuated the episode in a way that no one else’s casting could have.

Sometimes the satire of the Roy family is buried beneath Succession’s rich layers of acting, directing, and storytelling. Its scathingly comical headlines from the fictional conservative news station ATN can go unnoticed. Similarly, the meta-commentary of Ziwe’s presence is buried in the episode, not necessarily visible unless the viewer knows the surrounding context. For those viewers who recognized Ziwe when she appeared, it was clear that art was imitating life. And, life imitated art back again when Ziwe tweeted a version of her famous Baited With Ziwe invitation, “kendall roy would you be interested in an interview on my Instagram live? you’d be an iconic guest [sic],” asking Kendall (a fictional character) to join her for an interview. It’s easy to envision Kendall shouting “Good tweet!” after reading that.

It’s painfully clear that if Kendall really could appear on one of Ziwe’s Instagram Live interviews, he would almost certainly stumble into revealing his true self. His mask would be torn off, and his excruciatingly performative, unsubstantiated activism and forceful virtue signaling would be brought to light to the tune of one of Ziwe’s sardonic eyebrow raises. Of course, in the Succession universe, Ziwe was playing a character instead of simply guest-starring as herself, and Sophie’s fictional talk show, The Disruption, wasn’t modeled after Baited With Ziwe. However, once Ziwe got the role, it was tailored to fit her well-known persona. In her interview with Variety, Ziwe said that Succession’s creator and showrunner, Jesse Armstrong, told her “we want to rewrite the character to be more in line with your vibe.” Ziwe went on to tell Variety, “I was much crueler to Kendall Roy than I would be to any of my guests, so that was really exciting. You don’t have the ramifications of a real-life billionaire being upset with you because you made him have an emotional breakdown.”

Ziwe’s mere presence puts an exclamation point on how unstable Kendall would be up against someone who won’t let celebrities buy their way out of trouble. This season, viewers have already watched Kendall yell “fuck the patriarchy” to the paparazzi just shortly after bitingly telling his sister that “it’s only your teats that give you any value!” behind closed doors. Kendall both capitalizes on the current sociopolitical climate and abhors it, depending on who’s watching. He’s both a modern women’s rights icon and a scathing misogynist. And, just like in the real world, people in the Succession universe with activism and opinions that are performative can get away with it when they’re powerful enough. This is why folks in the media like Ziwe are vital. And, when it comes time for Kendall to appear on The Disruption, he ends up in a fetal position avoiding the painfully real exposure that’s sure to come. Not all press is good press, and thanks to Ziwe, Kendall has hit his limit.

