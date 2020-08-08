‘Succession’ Season 3 Eyes a Late 2020 Filming Start Date

HBO’s Succession could start filming on Season 3 as soon as late 2020, according to series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong. Any and all Season 3 production plans on the acclaimed series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin came to a halt in March over early concerns about COVID-19. At the time, production on Succession was paused alongside fellow HBO hit series Barry.

Now, Armstrong has revealed to Variety that there is a new possible filming start date in the works. For the time being, the plan is “trying to think about starting shooting in New York before Christmas,” per Armstrong, adding, “Who knows if that’ll come about, but that’s the plan at the moment.” Variety also notes Armstrong stressed this pre-Christmas 2020 filming start date is part of the early conversations about resuming production and beginning filming and that there are no firm plans in place. This is ostensibly tied to the bitter fact that it is very hard to predict where the world will be in a month, let alone a few months from now, in the ongoing efforts to beat back this global pandemic.

Armstrong offered no comment on what we can expect to see in any or all of Season 3’s storylines. When we last left the deliciously wretched Roy family, eldest son Kendall (Strong) had come out in strong opposition against his tyrannical Roy daddy (Cox), while siblings Shiv (Snook) and Roman (Culkin) were shocked by the public backstab. The Season 2 finale paved the way for an even more tense Season 3, with expectations for in-family fighting and plots to tear each other down climbing to an all-time high.

If Succession is able to hit the ground running in November or December 2020, we’d still have to wait a while for the Season 3 premiere, which would perhaps be set for late 2021 should everything go according to plan. For now, it’s simply a case of wait-and-see.

Succession Season 3 will be released on HBO. For more, check out Collider’s Adam Chitwood on why HBO Max secretly has the best library of any streamer out there.

