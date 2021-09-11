Succession is one of the great dramas HBO boasts in its extensive catalog of award-winning series. The family drama landed on the television network back in 2018, and viewers fell in love with the dysfunctional Roy family, who somehow made despicable sociopaths endearing. Somehow, viewers find themselves rooting for these horrible people, no matter what nonsense they pulled in the episode before. The performances of the ensemble cast are top-notch, which has kept the audience coming back. That audience has been patiently waiting for Season 3 after many delays due to the ongoing health crisis, but we’re finally going to see what the Roy family has been up to sooner rather than later.

By the time season 3 of Succession airs, it will have been two years since the season 2 finale. That’s quite a long time for fans to wait for a new installment of their favorite series, but we’re sure it’s going to be worth it. With the premiere closer than ever, we’ve compiled everything we know about Season 3 to give you a one-stop-shop for all your Succession needs, including who’s returning, who is new to the cast, and what we can expect from the plot.

Watch the Succession Season 3 Teaser

The first teaser trailer for Succession season 3 landed on July 6 and gave fans a taste of what they can expect of the Roy family on their third go-round. It was a shorter teaser, lasting just 1 minute and 23 seconds, but still delightful nonetheless. We get the first look of Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), who is talking himself up in the mirror before the video cuts to Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) during various scenes.

The entire gang is back, and it looks like the group is dealing with the aftermath of Kendall’s on-air tell-all in the Season 2 finale. No one appears to be in jail, but that doesn’t mean that no one went to prison. A few major players don’t show up in the trailer, including Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe), and Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass).

There should be an official trailer drop before Season 3 hits HBO later this fall. We expect a better in-depth look at what’s going on with the Roy family and the ramifications Kendall’s revelation has had on Waystar Royco as a whole. The only concrete details from the teaser prove that Logan is undeniably aggravated at Kendall, Shiv still wants to take over, and Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) and Tom still have an adorable love-hate relationship.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for Succession season 3 was pushed back multiple times like many other television series and movies. Per Deadline, Season 3 officially began filming in February in New York after leaving Los Angeles due to the rise in cases. This, unfortunately, kept pushing back the premiere date, naturally, and we still don’t have a definite date just yet.

In the teaser, it was revealed that Succession season 3 would debut on HBO in Fall 2021. On August 23, the Twitter page for the series announced that it would be landing in October. As far as an official release date, we don’t have that yet but expect to hear something soon which could come with the first official trailer drop. For now, we’ll have to behave like any member of the Roy family and be patient — yeah, right.

Who Is in the Succession Season 3 Cast?

Every sociopathic member of the Roy family will be back in full swing for Succession Season 3. Per the teaser trailer, we know that Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun will all play prominent roles in Season 3.

Peter Friedman, Alan Ruck, and J. Smith-Cameron are also returning. According to Variety, Hiam Abbass and Rob Yang will also reprise their roles. Empire also reported Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens will all be back as well.

As far as newcomers, there is a nice bunch of actors joining Succession for season 3. Variety also reported that Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Ella Rumpf, and Jihae Kim joined the already stellar cast. Additionally, Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård have hopped on board, bringing an Oscar winner and Golden Globe winner to the mix. HBO also confirmed that Hope Davis has joined the cast. That’s a nice handful of newbies, but how prominent each one of those roles remain to be seen.

Who Are the New Characters in Succession Season 3?

According to Empire, Sanaa Lathan will play Lisa Arthur — a New York attorney who likely represents someone in the Roy family. Jihae Kim will star as Berry Schneider, a master of public relations — someone the Roy family will be in desperate need of after the shenanigans of the Season 2 finale. Linda Emond will play Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. While Logan has always had connections to the White House and Shiv has worked in politics her whole adult life, it’s possible Michelle-Anne might be working with Connor, who still plans to run for President.

Hope Davis is set to play Sandi Furness, the daughter of Sandy Furness, the longtime rival of Logan and Waystar Royco. Alexander Skarsgård will be playing a prominent CEO named Lukas Matsson, who is a “confrontational tech manager.” Adrien Brody will play another very wealthy man and activist named Josh Aaronson, who gets caught up in the mix of Waystar Royco’s ownership debacle. For now, who Ella Rumpf will be portraying is still a mystery.

Where Is Succession Season 3 Set?

The first two seasons of Succession are grounded in New York City, but the Roy family has no issues traveling internationally at the drop of a hat. The gang has been all over from the United Kingdom to Iceland and Croatia. Based on photos from the cast, we know there was a good bit of filming in Italy, like one from Sarah Snook on Instagram posing with a gelato.

It looks like much of filming took place in New York, as travel was likely limited due to the ongoing health crisis. Now that Waystar Royco is in complete chaos, it’s probably best for the Roy family to stay as close to their palace as possible.

What Is the Succession Season 3 Story?

Here is the official Succession season 3 synopsis, per HBO:

"Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Beyond that, season 3’s plot has mostly been kept under wraps, but we can guess what it will be centered around. Now that Logan has been exposed regarding the cruise line coverup scandal, he’s going to have to pay the price. Kendall went down swinging, and appears to have avoided jail time from the trailer — where he notes his dad tried to send him to jail — and the way he looks to be amping himself up suggests he’s going to continue to fight for that CEO chair.

Shiv is also suspected to still be playing both sides, but she admits in the teaser that if she turns on her father, Kendall will have to turn the company over to her. That doesn’t seem like a path he’s going to want to go down, so expect a lot more tension between the Roy children. Roman takes a back seat in the teaser as well, so what we can expect from him in Season 3 remains a mystery. It looks like it’ll be the age-old battle we’ve dealt with for 2 seasons now: are you team Logan or team Kendall? The immediate family and close confidants will have to choose yet again, and we really have no idea how this will play out.

