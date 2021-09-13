We finally know when the Roy family is returning to create even more chaos. The official Twitter account for Succession confirmed today that the drama will return to HBO and HBO Max on October 17, marking the announcement with an all-new poster that divides the family (not very subtly) down the middle, meaning that their territorial nature has not at all let up, and won’t give way until someone (or something) crumbles to pieces.

Captioned “make your move”, the poster is as intense as the new season seems, a visual that makes the Roy family loyalties more obvious than ever. On one side of a tiled line in the middle of a hallway stands Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), along with Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), while on the other stands Logan (Brian Cox) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), along with Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Season 3: Where We Left Off and What’s Ahead for the Roy Family

The poster is a fitting representation of the divide represented in the new season, according to the official logline from HBO Max: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

The poster seems to differ across social media platforms, with Roman, Shiv, and Connor switching sides in the Instagram version of the new image. While this may be a hint at what lies ahead for the family when the hit drama returns in October, no one can know for certain, but based on past experience, we know that it’ll definitely be messy.

Succession Season 3 also sees the return of Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Joining the cast for a third season of chaos is an extensive list of faces, including Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.

Succession is created and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers also include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, and Will Ferrell. Season 3 returns October 17 on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the posters below:

KEEP READING: 'Succession' Season 3: Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Guilty’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Gives a Powerhouse Performance in Contained Netflix Thriller | TIFF 2021 Gyllenhaal plays a 911 operator in a film that takes place over the course of one evening.

Read Next