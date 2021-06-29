The Roy family and their infinite drama are coming back soon, as the hit HBO series Succession is set to release its third season this fall, according to HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys. With fantastic performances from stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, and more, the show swept us all up in the drama of the wealthy family and we couldn't seem to get enough of them. Whether it's Kendall Roy rapping a song about "stanning" his father or the power dynamics of Logan Roy versus all of his children, the show is critically acclaimed for a reason.

Like many other shows, the third season faced delays and was pushed back due to COVID restrictions, so we haven't had a new episode of Succession since October of 2019, and let's be honest, we miss our favorite dysfunctional family. Is there any family on television as messy as the Roys?

Image via HBO

RELATED:Succession’ Will Not Go Beyond Five Seasons, Says Executive Producer

Succession follows Logan Roy (Cox) and his struggle to keep his company afloat while trying to figure out who could take over in his wake. Waystar Royco needs a CEO when Logan steps down (or at this point probably dies before he lets his kids take over) and as each kid tries to prove they are the right choice, it drives a further wedge in the family and their dynamic.

During Season 2, we saw a clear divide between Kendall Roy and Logan and that dynamic led to beautiful tension in the series. It also led to a lot of the cast and creatives behind the show being nominated (and winning) Emmys for their work. Succession is the kind of show that you have to go in with an open mind because whatever expectations you have, the show will for sure jump right over them. It's chaotic, wonderful, and a cast of characters that shouldn't be likable, and yet fans can't get enough of them.

There is a lot riding on Succession Season 3 for the Roy family. Will Kendall's betrayal be something we explain away or will it color the future of Waystar Royco? Well, we'll have to wait until this fall to see what is going to happen to the Roy family in Season 3.

