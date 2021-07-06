Succession fans, our time is now! Finally, we have a look into Season 3 of the highly acclaimed HBO show with the first official trailer and I honestly was not prepared for Kendall Roy talking to himself in a mirror and hyping himself up, but I am very grateful for it. Starring Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and more, the show has taken on a world of its own online. We're all obsessed with the Roy family and the drama of Waystar Royco. How can we not be when we have Strong rapping as Kendall Roy to keep us engaged?

While Season 3 has been a long time coming, it was delayed because of COVID-19 and so it's been nearly two years since we last saw the Roys trying to deal with running a company. Or more importantly, it's been almost two years since Kendall Roy said that his father's "reign" was coming to an end at a press conference in Season Two.

While it's just a brief look into what Season 3 holds for us, it's nice to have the family back and clearly dealing with the fallout of Kendall's press conference. With Kendall loudly proclaiming "The revolution will be televised" to people, Succession Season 3 seems to be more of what we loved about the first two seasons. The problem with the Roy family has always been their inability to see what games their father is playing and how Logan Roy uses his children against each other. Kendall, clearly fed up with his dad, broke free and in one scene in the trailer, is telling his siblings how his father was going to sell him out.

Now, the future of Waystar Royco and the entire Roy family is up in the air and it does seem to be weighing heavily on Cousin Greg in this trailer (someone has to save him). And, oh how, we've missed that rich people drama that Succession thrives on.

Succession season 3 is coming this fall and while the trailer was a nice reminder of how much we love the Roys, it did just remind me that we still have months to go before we get new episodes. Can we just get season 3 now? Pretty please? Check out the official Season 3 trailer for Succession below.

