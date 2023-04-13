While the world is still recovering from the plot twist that took place during last Sunday's Succession episode, one cast member from the series has shared how his character felt regarding what happened. After years of torturing his children with the idea of who step in line behind him to be Chief Executive Officer at Waystar Royco., Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died while on his private jet. None of his children were there with him, with the closest relative he had by his side while he lost his life being his son-in-law, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen). One of the biggest personalities in media passed away, and his departure will deeply affect his family.

Alan Ruck has been in charge of playing Connor Roy since Succession premiered on HBO in 2018, starting all the way back when Logan suffered a stroke and a new leader for Waystar Royco. had to be selected while the family prepared for the worst. When Connor, Logan's firstborn, was introduced to audiences, it was clear that the character had no intention of leading one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world, opting for spending his life away from his family while preparing to launch a political campaign that would hopefully make him become the President of the United States.

But just like with the rest of his children, Logan didn't have a good relationship with Connor, and the pair decided to part ways before things got too explosive to handle. The stage was set for the estranged father to stay away from his son's wedding, explaining why Logan was on a plane while Connor was exchanging vows with his long-time partner, Willa (Justine Lupe). Nevertheless, when Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had to deliver the news to Connor, the character was shocked and devastated and, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ruck explained why:

I thought, I don't think I would have burst into tears immediately, and been inconsolable, and a big puddle on the ground. I just think it was a moment of shock. This is the thing that has been foremost in Connor's mind, I've got to get the old man to be proud of me, I've got to get the old man to admire me, to say "well done," to put his arm around me and tell me that he loves me. That's what he's desperate [for]. They all do, they all want that. But this is what he's wanted forever, and it wasn't going to happen in the business world, because Connor has no aptitude for that, and that's the only thing that mattered to the old man, right? I just think it was a moment of being stunned and he just kind of blurted out a naked truth.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Connor Roy Is the Most Tragic Character of 'Succession'

What's Next for Succession?

There are only a handful of episodes left in Jesse Armstrong's prestigious drama, and with Logan Roy passing away it makes sense that the plotlines related to his family will reach their natural conclusion soon. More than executive meetings set in beautiful locations from all over the world, Succession has always been the story of a broken family that doesn't know how live peacefully. Greed, ambition and a lust for power got in the way of a group of siblings who only had to be there for each other in order to move forward. Unfortunately, they realized it when it was already too late.

While you wait for the series finale of Succession to make its HBO debut on May 14, you can check out the official trailer for the second half of the final season below: