Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 3 of Succession.Although Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) death was expected in Succession's final season, they still managed to spring it upon us when we least expected it. In the third episode entitled "Connor's Wedding" with the expectations of the long-awaited and unrestrained matrimony of Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe), Logan's death hits us like a slap in the face — as it does his own children. The episode then unravels into the personalized reactions and steps forward in a world post-Logan Roy, leaving Connor and his wedding to be forgotten again.

Tragedy Eclipsed the "Connor's Wedding" Episode

The devastation of his passing filters through the cast, taking us back to the first few episodes of the first season. Succession begins as the title suggests; Logan falls ill and his death becomes imminent. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor prepare to lose their father, and the company prepares for the successor of the company Waystar Royco. As the viewer, in a way, we have already gone through the premature motions of how the kids grieve for their father. It seems that in times struck with sadness, the Roys only have each other to turn to, bringing them closer than ever before. However, he recovered, and the seasons developed into a bargaining for their father's attention — specifically by Kendall, Shiv, and Roman.

In this episode, the full circle arc is completed with the series returning to how it began. Here, their grief is fully formed and developed after the many betrayals and disappointments that we have experienced with them in the short period that we have followed the Roys. The complicated and heartbreaking relationship they have with their father — a big portion of which we have become aware of through subtext (Roman's physical abuse or Connor being neglected) — leads to deeply complicated reactions to his passing from each of his children. They share this inability to understand and verbalize their emotions, as do many others who orbit Logan. The result is sometimes a simplistic "I'm sad," few words to encapsulate the convoluted thoughts and feelings they harbor. Even more devastatingly, there is no opportunity for a moment of resolution or clarity, leaving their relationship to be memorialized as estranged despite their efforts to speak to the contrary. Connor's wedding turns into a setting for their grief to take place, and he is left to get married on his own as his family goes to the tarmac where their father's plan lands and they announce his death to the world.

'Succession' After Logan Roy

It is here, a whole 32 episodes into the series that Succession truly begins. It has moved on from its own embedded prequel into the beginning now that Logan Roy is dead. The people of Waystar Royco revolved around Logan but the show itself is not actually about him — it really is about Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor. Although each of them would not be where they are now without him, Logan truly did inhibit his children like a flock of chickens with their wings cut. They loathed the things he did to them but still loved him. With Logan in their lives, they were forced to run on a tight leash, but they made no effort to undo their collars. Now with his death, they are about to experience an undiscovered sense of freedom. His death allows for the true succession to begin and for the story to get going as it was intended. This leaves the next seven episodes for the Roy children to put their money where their mouth is.

But this also means that they will have to face competition. It's not just the Roy kids who could become heirs to the Waystar Royco throne. Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) have been working alongside Logan through his final months, making them worthy candidates. Members of the old guard like Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) stand to gain a lot now that Logan is gone. Their great performances have made them well-loved in the Succession universe and heavily considered as potential successors. The uncertainty of who will succeed Logan will surely keep us on the edge of our seats over the coming weeks. Succession has continuously outdone itself this season — each episode more heart-wrenching and explosive than the last. And now, the rest of this season will show us whether Kendall, Shiv, Roman, or Connor really are serious people, or not.