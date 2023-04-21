Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession.Season 4 of Succession has been a ride so far, but the latest episode delivered something not quite common to the series: a bottle episode. "Honeymoon States" is the perfect follow-up for "Connor's Wedding," as it shows the Roys regrouping after losing their patriarch and is one of the few times in the whole series we have the family complete in the same place — with the obvious exception of Logan (Brian Cox), of course — and that means there's plenty of intrigue, scheming and plot twists to go around, all without leaving the secular Roy penthouse in Manhattan.

That's what a bottle episode is: a whole story that begins and ends in itself, set within the context of a show and taking place inside the same environment. In this episode, Succession sets a new standard for what a good bottle episode is, as it forces every Roy to deal not with Logan's passing, but with the family's future. From newly appointed co-CEOs Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to Marcia (Hiam Abbas), they all have to look each other in the eye, pay their respects and keep on playing the ruthless Roy game, setting the stage for the remainder of the season.

Bottle Episodes Allow for 'Succession's Script to Shine

There's a reason why bottle episodes are so popular: they reduce the scope of the show as much as possible, making room for the writing to take the spotlight as the main element. Usually, they require production to use as few cast members as possible, as well as sets and effects. Succession bends this a little by bringing most of the main cast together, but none of these rules are set in stone, so creative liberties may be taken as needed.

At first, the idea that "Honeymoon States" is all set in the same place may feel weird since the Roy penthouse has a lot of rooms. There are many different gatherings happening simultaneously, like the kids in the living room and the old guard in the kitchen, but, ultimately, every character moves only between those places, inevitably stumbling upon people they didn't want to talk to. This gives us countless incredible moments, the sheer awkwardness of the whole situation being enough to make anyone want to lock themselves in a bathroom somewhere. But the Roys are a proud bunch, so they soldier on through all that.

Truth be told, the writing in "Honeymoon States" is so great that every scene has at least one moment that could easily go viral on TikTok. While "Connor's Wedding" impacted how the whole situation was built and carried out, what stands out this week are the dialogues. There are countless examples. The Roy kids read their father's obituaries as if they were movie reviews, Connor (Alan Ruck) calls Logan a "paleolibertarian," Karl (David Rasche) dreams about burning art, Roman (Kieran Culkin) creatively disses Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Marcia and Willa (Justine Lupe) trade jabs... Succession has always been funny, but this time it really outdid itself.

Still, the episode succeeds in moving the narrative of the season forward, despite the comedic bits and the whole supposedly sad context. It brings quick developments to the narrative like Shiv's (Sarah Snook) recently confirmed pregnancy and the piece of paper with Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) — and Greg's (Nicholas Braun)? — name on it, and immediately forces the characters to deal with all that almost immediately. Kendall is appointed CEO alongside Roman and quickly has to cut a deal with his siblings to protect his position. Shiv has to deal with being left behind by her brothers and the vulnerability of hiding a pregnancy that could further undermine her already fragile place in the game. Tom is desperately trying to attach himself to whoever will have him.

‘Succession’ Needed a Bottle Episode After Logan’s Death

After three whole seasons, Succession finally starts to address the issue of, well, succession in Waystar Royco. Killing off Logan can't have been easy for showrunner Jesse Armstrong and the writers, but it was necessary for the show to truly begin. Up until now, the Roy kids were squabbling for their father's approval, now they really have to bring out their A-game to try and come out on top. In that sense, what "Honeymoon States" does is potentialize the effects of Logan's demise, but it also subverts some of the expectations viewers might have.

Even though Logan's death took place in a compact episode, the sheer scope of the event made it seem bigger. There are many reasons for that, from the script masterfully capturing the chaos that losing a patriarch installs to the fact that some of us were starting to think maybe Logan was immortal (don't deny it, you thought it too). Of course, the follow-up couldn't possibly achieve the same proportions, nor be as shocking. It also didn't have to. After a huge shake-up, it's always a good idea to keep things as simple as possible, and that's what the writers did in this week's episode, making it easier for us to finish digesting Logan's death and answering some questions that everyone had about it, like Marcia's whereabouts and Kerry's (Zoë Winters) status.

What's interesting is that some viewers thought "Connor's Wedding" could fit the bill of a bottle episode, but it doesn't fit that definition, taking place in a few locations, including Logan's private jet and the boat for Connor's wedding reception. Since the characters were all dealing with the same issue, one could think they maybe shared a common metaphorical space, but we had more locations than that, and, ultimately, those were indeed two separate locations, making cell phones extremely important for that specific story. The plot had to keep moving from one place to the other and, in the end, everyone met at the airport.

"Honeymoon States," on the other hand, is almost the textbook definition of what a bottle episode is supposed to be, apart from the reduced number of cast members. Even though there are many different rooms, they are all located in the same apartment, and, therefore, they force the characters to interact. The episode has its own story, having the tough task of answering the question of "what now?" once Logan died, and it accomplished it, resetting the pieces of every player on this business chessboard. Now let's see if Kendall really has what it takes to pull off the ultimate checkmate.

