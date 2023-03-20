The Roy family is surrounded by a grim atmosphere in new character posters from the fourth season of HBO's Succession. Placed in front of reflective windows from a skyscraper, the characters from the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series are seen dealing with their own individual problems, ahead of the show's final season. Even after the first trailer for the upcoming episodes was released, there was still hope for a fifth season to be announced by the network. Rumors surrounding the conclusion of the series began when Jeremy Strong teased that the fourth installment could mark the end of Succession.

It didn't take long for Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the highly successful production, to confirm that Succession would end this year. The story of the show began all the way back in 2018 when the Roy family was reunited after their patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), suffered a stroke. With his health in a delicate state, it was time for Logan to determine who would succeed him as the head of Waystar Royco, one of the biggest media conglomerates on the planet. That would prove to be a difficult task, however, because none of his children were ready to step into the position.

Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), the eldest of Logan's children, began the series as completely disinterested in the family drama, living his own life in the desert. The actor behind the role recently expressed how he felt regarding the fact that Succession is coming to an end. Ruck feels like it is the right time for the show to reach its conclusion, believing that a potential fifth season would only draw the story out and the show would fade away. With the end arriving while the series is at its peak, it will only cement its wonderful legacy against other powerful HBO stories.

What Will the Fourth Season of Succession Be About?

After years of a constant power struggle between the members of the Roy family, it is time to decide the fate of Waystar Royco. Returning cast members include Sarah Snook as Shiv, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom, and Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch. The plot will deal with the Roy family handling the acquisition of their media conglomerate by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), who is determined to take everything away from them. As usual, when it comes to the Roys, intense drama will unfold, as the characters fans have followed for the better part of five years reach the end of their journeys.

You can check out the new character posters for Succession below, before the show's final season premieres on HBO on March 26:

