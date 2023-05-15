Editor’s Note: The below contains major spoilers for Succession Season 4, Episode 8.After nearly four full seasons of callousness and cruelty all built around the accumulation of more wealth, it seemed like the characters at the center of Succession could sink no further. Time and time again, they had demonstrated an unsettling willingness to do anything for more power. Even the stunning death of their father had done nothing to shake them out of their own egos. At the same time, there were some lines that they had yet to fully cross. That is, until the episode where we see the two Roy brothers tip the scales of an election in favor of what they themselves identify as fascism multiple times. There is even a moment where Roman, played by Kieran Culkin at his best and most slimy, darkly quips that the difference was that if his team wins they would shoot their opponents. This line happens early, but it is a fitting opening to one of the most sinister episodes of the show yet. It comes not with explosive moments of fighting in the streets but with more quiet ones of a mundane evil playing out in childish conversations. The Roys pave the way for fascism from the comfort of a meeting room.

Over the course of an effectively tense episode, the election that has been in the background of this final season comes to the forefront and presents a test to the Roy family. It is one that they fail yet will likely suffer from far less than the rest of the country itself. Despite multiple warnings that they should not rush to call the election when there are still legal challenges to come, which would have given any serious journalistic organization pause, they go ahead and do so anyway. They believe it will bring them an ally in the White House who will allow them to maintain control of their company by blocking the deal that has been discussed throughout this season. Where Roman seems to have little care about what the repercussions of this decision could be, even feeding hateful talking points to an already hateful anchor to justify their call, it is Kendall (Jeremy Strong) who actually does fear the impact of what they are doing. However, most chillingly, he eventually goes along with it and grants legitimacy to a fascist candidate for his own benefit. Even as he knows the harm this could cause, including to his own family — who we hear from in a couple of brief phone calls — he shows he is willing to sacrifice all of this. No matter how much he seems conflicted over making the call, he goes ahead with setting a catastrophe in motion.

Roman Leads the Charge, Yet No One Stops Him

To be clear, this was something that this family has always been capable of. There has just been the hope that someone else would step in to prevent such a disastrous sequence of events. No, it wouldn’t be someone like Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) who basically does whatever is asked of him to protect his proximity to power which is the key to his wealth. Mainly, it seemed like it might be Shiv (Sarah Snook) who would stop them over the course of this episode. She is even given an opportunity to do so when Kendall comes to speak with her directly, but she tries to deceive him instead. This deception proceeds to blow up in her face when he makes the call she was supposed to, discovering that she has lied to him.

The only reason Shiv does so is because she has been working with Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) and wants the deal to go through. Once again, as we have seen with her in the past, her supposed principles and greater care for the state of the country come second to her own interests. She remains more like her brothers than she would ever care to admit. Though it is Roman who was really pushing things further and further for his own self-interest, Shiv is in a prime position to stop him. While a first viewing of the episode renders her failure to do so feeling somewhat out of character, a second one reveals more details of how she is just as morally compromised as everyone else. Shiv is a great deal smarter than her brothers, but her care for herself still claims priority. When she gives a speech to her brothers about how the state of the republic is at stake if they go through with this, Roman is the monster in the room as he mocks her to her face. However, there remains a hollowness to her words as her interests still supersede her supposed morals. When push comes to shove, there are no serious adults in the room to stop a catastrophic choice driven by the continual pursuit of more money and power.

Whoever "Wins" Is Less Important Than the Cost to Democracy

Once more, the question of who is going to be the “victor” among the Roy siblings and take over the company feels increasingly irrelevant. The truth remains that, no matter who “wins” amongst them, we all lose. The menacing speech given by Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk) when he claims victory makes this explicit. Despite Roman saying that nothing will happen other than them having an ally, which feels both like a pathetic attempt to save face and an acknowledgment that he knows this statement to be untrue, this remains a point of no return. The tragedy is not for any of them, but for the damage this could wreak on the country. The Roys have essentially always treated the world like their playground and this is yet another moment where they do so, with democracy just another toy to play with.

As we approach these last two episodes of Succession, it is this new low that may push the series down a path to a bleak finale where the Roy family sets the country on a precipitous path to authoritarianism. As Kendall says in a brief yet telling line in the context of his family he is about to betray, “maybe the poison drips through.” The Roys will likely be immune to this, as their wealth insulates them from any potential fallout, but the rest of us may not be so lucky.

New episodes of Succession Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.