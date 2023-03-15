The Roy family has taken audiences on a fun ride of dysfunctional family drama, backstabbing schemes, and rich-people problems, but as with all good things, the show must come to an end. In February, Succession series creator Jesse Armstrong announced that the show’s fourth season will be the last, breaking the hearts of fans who would have liked to see the continuity of the show, but according to actor Alan Ruck who plays Connor Roy, it is the right time for the show to come to an end.

In an interview with Empire, Ruck explained that a fifth season would have been unnecessary. He added that it is best for the show to end when it is still good and not drawn out. The actor also revealed that the cast of the show had known about the finale since June 2022, confirming that actor Jeremy Strong who plays Connor’s brother Kendall had known when he was asked about the possibility of an end to his character. Speaking about what the end will mean to the characters and audiences, Ruck said not everything will be resolved.

“The truth is we have all known on the show since June. And I think it’s the right time to end it in terms of the struggle to see who’s going to take the command of this empire. A fifth season would have been drawn out, and if it just faded away, that would have been a disgrace. Not everything is resolved. Like life itself.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: New 'Succession' Season 4 Images: The Roy Family is Ready For Battle

Ruck also talked about his character as the first child of the Roy family, teasing what to expect from him in the final season. Ruck discusses the absurdity of Connor’s run for the Oval Office, stating that his possible win shouldn’t come as a surprise to audiences, comparing Connor’s presidential run to the reality of President Donald Trump’s 2016 win.

“I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say that this delusional man with unlimited resources could make it to the highest office in the land. We just went through what we went through with Trump, and nobody thought that would happen. And it did, and it was a mess.”

What to Expect From Succession Season 4

Aside from Connor’s run for Presidency, Season 4 of Succession will see the other Roy siblings, Kendall, Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), continue to fight for the RoyCo family throne. Season 3 ended with the failure of the siblings’ plan to stop their father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) from selling the company after Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) snitched on them. Season 4 will kick off from the sale of the media conglomerate as Tech Visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) will continue to make moves to buy Waystar RoyCo, setting the scene for fresh dysfunctional family drama that fans love.

The final season of Succession will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on March 26. Checkout the official trailer below: