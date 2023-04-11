Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 3 of Succession.If you're still recovering from this week's episode of Succession Season 4, welcome to the club. "Connor's Wedding" is already one of the finest hours of television in 2023, and completely twisted everyone's expectations. What everyone thought was going to be a party literally became a funeral with the passing of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Viewers were left aghast with how it all played out: the surprise, the shock, the whole dealing with the situation, its aftermath... it was as shocking to us as it was to the Roy kids, as the episode straight up nails the chaos death leaves behind once it passes through our lives.

Expertly written by series creator Jesse Armstrong, "Connor's Wedding" reminds us that death is not exactly about what happens to the person once they pass, but about how those who remain deal with their loss. The script builds on Logan's death from the beginning, from his last exchange with Roman (Kieran Culkin) to his ominous stating to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) that "today's the day" before boarding the private jet where he would die moments later. No one saw it coming, and that's usually how it happens. Once it does, it's over for them — but never for those who remain...

Logan’s Death Forces Grief Upon His Children

Image via HBO

The thing about death is that, even if the situation looks bad, we're never actually considering it. Perhaps it's instinct, perhaps it's psychological, but the understanding of the situation is something that gradually grows in people, and never happens from one moment to the next. That's why there are so many theories on why how people grieve, the most popular being that of the five stages of grief. Each of those represents a different aspect of the process, and they were also all present in "Connor's Wedding" in one character or another.

We can say the whole process started even before the actual news, in a way. Tom repeatedly called Shiv (Sarah Snook). By then, they were already on unsure grounds about their relationship and were on opposite sides of the whole Roy power struggle, so it's understandable that she would decline his calls. Even when Tom managed to get a call through to Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman, we couldn't be sure if there was any truth to it. Was it a ploy to get the Roy siblings to reveal anything? Were they being recorded? That's the nature of their game.

Only after we sit with the raw information — "Logan is dead", simply put — for a while, the series finally shows us a body, and only then we can identify the stages of grief coming into action. Now, they can be manifested out of order or even be skipped, as each person has their own process, but all of them are present, especially in Roman, who was just reconnecting with Logan. Kendall and Roman don't even think about calling Shiv, who had left to talk to Connor (Alan Ruck), as they are themselves in shock by the news. As the episode goes on, we first have bargaining and guilt, with Roman trying to remember if he mentioned that he loved Logan in the call. A while later, Roman manifests denial, by refusing to accept his loss unless clinically confirmed, which then leads to anger with him lashing out at Shiv. Later, depression settles as he admits to being sad to Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), and after he accepts this new reality, the Roys start drafting a press briefing.

Each of the siblings manifests their grief in their own personal ways, especially given their personalities. Roman was the closest to Logan, so it's natural his grief is more layered and nuanced. Kendall was always seen as the natural heir, so he tries to deal with the situation head-on, asking for doctors right away, quickly coming to terms with the reality of his loss and even considering next steps in terms of business. Shiv always hid her sensitive nature behind a wall of aggressiveness, so she snaps at Tom, but also is the one to cry the most. Connor has talked about the trauma of losing his mother the whole episode because of the wedding cake, and, when he is handed the news of Logan's death, he gets the emotional release he deserved, and even proceeds to really get married. Even Tom gets his moment in the bedroom on the airplane when he admits to Greg (Nicholas Braun) that he's not okay. Regardless of how rational or emotional their reactions were, they all felt the loss.

The Episode Is Impressive Because It’s Just Like Reality

Image via HBO

Logan has always been a character we all loved to hate. His altercations with each of his children, his genius and poise when running the family business, the way he deals with his employees, his arrogance when talking about important people — all that made us see him almost as if he weren't even human, and expect any other kind of death instead of what we got.

The very premise of Succession is so Shakespearean in nature, we couldn't help but imagine a tragic and dramatic situation. He was metaphorically stabbed in the back multiple times in earlier seasons, but that's not what killed him. Instead, he went to the bathroom in one moment and never came back. It could have been a stroke or something else we haven't heard of already, but, for someone over 80 and with his temper, all that could easily be considered natural causes. Despite everything, in the end, Logan Roy was human after all.

Anyone who has ever lost someone close knows how these situations are, and that there is no way of knowing when it's coming or how to deal with it. As the episode begins, we see Logan have his last conversation ever with Roman, in which he rudely questions his son if the boy is planning on betraying him. He imposes on Roman the task of firing Gerri as a way of punishing him and putting him on a trial by fire, another cruel decision, and Roman even decides to stand up to him later on a voicemail Logan never got to hear. Days earlier, he had his last family moment with his kids in the karaoke room when he admitted that he loves them, while also making his disappointment clear by saying they're "not serious people" — when he actually means that they're not like him.

When putting all these moments in perspective, we can't help but wonder "what if...?" after each of them, because we now know what was in store for everyone involved. Logan inflicted so much trauma on his kids, it's inevitable to think how they should have talked it through in the karaoke room. But the timing of death doesn't follow the events of life, and what began as a day that many imagined would be joyful ended up being the saddest possible — even for the audience, who watched the episode on the last hours of Easter Sunday, a day that's supposed to be all about resurrection and rebirth. And, once it happens, each person has their own way of dealing, from the kids to the employees. Instead of "what if...?", we're all left pondering "what now?", as Succession still has seven episodes to go in its last season and just achieved its peak.

New episodes of Succession Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.