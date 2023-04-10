Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of Succession.

In its decades of airing cutting-edge storytelling, HBO has continuously promised to give viewers an enriched experience, featuring some of the most game-changing shows in history. Early programs such as Oz, The Sopranos, The Sire, Six Feet Under, and Band of Brothers weren’t just on a quality level that was unprecedented for television but boasted shocking moments that viewers simply had to see live in order to keep up with the current cultural conversation. This obsession over tuning into the most shocking moment was only exacerbated thanks to the rise of blockbuster shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Last of Us, but Succession has become a cultural juggernaut and award-season darling in its own right. HBO might be patting themselves on the back after airing the masterpiece that was Succession Season 4’s latest episode “Connor’s Wedding,” even if they (and frankly, any other network) will never be able to top it again.

Viewers were already glued into the final season of Succession, which has proven to be the essential drama of the era; not only does Succession continuously sweep award shows and attract highly positive reviews, but it has inspired a large and very passionate fanbase that feels very strongly about the characters. Whether you love or hate Logan (Brian Cox), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Tom (Matthew McFayden), and Greg (Nicholas Braun), you simply had to tune in to see what dastardly scheme or viscous insult they throw out next. Expectations for “Connor’s Wedding” were already high; weddings don’t typically go well in the history of Succession, and Connor’s relationship with his fiancée Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe) was already shaky at best. However, creator Jesse Armstrong pulled the rug up on us with a shocking twist that ties into the central question of the series; who will be left in command of Waystar Royco in the event of Logan’s death?

"Connor's Wedding" Represents a Seismic Shift for 'Succession'

The often cruel, manipulative media tycoon that is Logan Roy meets an unexpected, shocking death as he flies to Europe. As Tom desperately tries to communicate with Kendall, Shiv, and Roman over the phone while mid-flight as the situation develops, Logan’s inner circle tries to send along any updates on his health status. While Logan’s body is not shown explicitly, leading to some tension as to whether this is a last-minute scheme on his part to wrestle away control from his children, it becomes evidently clear that the stakes are real. Strong, Snook, and Culkin deliver their best acting ever as each of the children adjusts to their feelings of shock, denial, heartbreak, and confusion. The typical sibling squabbling that had been going on just moments before at Connor’s party seems to dissipate, and for the first time, the three kids all seem to be on the same page.

It’s one thing to have a massive shock, but what elevates “Connor’s Wedding” over other HBO classics is the sustained tension and emotion. Mark Mylod continues to be one of the best directors in the Succession creative team, and as anyone who saw his feature film directorial debut The Menu last year knows, he’s a master of crafting highly stressful, uncomfortable situations. While the decision not to show Logan’s body first seems like a hanging mystery suggesting a potential ruse, it becomes clear that it's meant to evoke the feelings that the children are going through. They’re being forced to discuss one of the most devastating events imaginable while determining their future in the company without getting to look their father in the eye for the last time. It makes their final encounter in the previous episode, in which the kids mocked their father’s half-hearted apology, even more uncomfortable in retrospect.

The Emotional Impact of Episode 3 Is Unparalleled

It’s a tour de force of performances; Strong gets an incredible tracking shot in which Kendall walks silently through the crowded party to notify Shiv, and attempts to retain his composure as he processes the ramifications of what’s happening. Kendall tells his father he loves him but does not forgive him, and it’s clear that he’s considering whether either of those is true. As for Shiv, her reaction is perhaps the most heartbreaking; she’s faced a downward spiral this season in the wake of her separation from Tom, and last week she had to languish in the background while her brothers goofed off with Connor. Her father often betrayed her, but his admiration for her never faded; Shiv has now only come to realize that he’s inspired her more than she ever could appreciate.

However, it’s Culkin who may have been the scene-stealer, as Roman’s already complex relationship with his father took a different turn this season. Roman has always sought his father’s approval and has shown signs of going around his siblings’ backs simply to stay in contact with Logan. Logan’s line of “I need you” in the previous episode was something Roman had been waiting his entire life to hear, yet he’s left their relationship in a moment of distress. An infuriated Roman called his father before the ceremony after being asked to fire Gerri Kellman (J. Cameron Smith), and condemned his treatment of them both. He’ll never know if his father heard his petty complaints, and he’s in denial the entire time.

HBO Has a History of Great Twists

HBO has certainly pulled off massive twists like this in the past, but “Connor’s Wedding” might be the most seismic. There were certainly plenty of shocking Game of Thrones moments that are on the same level, such as the infamous “Red Wedding” in Season 3, the “Purple Wedding” in Season 4, or the twist revealing Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) heritage in Season 6, but even those moments were either known by book readers or widely expected based on speculation. The Sopranos' finale “Made in America” certainly ended on an interesting note that continues to divide audiences, but an end to Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) journey was expected for a series conclusion.

There are other truly great HBO episodes that pulled off shocking twists; Big Little Lies’ “You Get What You Need,” The Wire’s “Middle Ground,” The Leftovers’ “The Book of Nora,” and Boardwalk Empire’s “A Man, a Plan…” are all impressive achievements, but didn’t quite match the stress, tension, and earnest emotion that Succession managed to pull off. Perhaps the final season of Barry or the emotional conclusion of The Last of Us will provide some worthy contenders, but with seven episodes still left ahead, Succession’s biggest competition is still probably itself.

