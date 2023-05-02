Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 6 of Succession.This week's episode of Succession came with a much-needed win for Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) - or so we thought. His speech presenting Waystar Royco's new product, Living+, during the company's Investor Day was certainly impactful and better than what everybody was anticipating, even him. He presented good numbers for stockholders, showed the product's potential, brought Logan (Brian Cox) back from the dead for a brief joke when presenting, and even dodged a bullet in the form of a tweet by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) live on stage. To cap everything off, he went for a dip in the sea, after drawing a number one in the sand for being the number one boy. Pretty triumphant, right?

Well, not quite. While his presentation did go way better than planned, his whole posture during the episode was rather problematic. For the first time since Matsson's killer offer to acquire their company, the newly appointed co-CEOs of Waystar Royco had their competence and legitimacy questioned not once, but multiple times by key employees, by Shiv (Sarah Snook), and by Matsson himself, which left them emboldened to take on a very dangerous approach to their jobs. Roman (Kieran Culkin) went on a ruthless firing spree, while Kendall came up with vastly exaggerated numbers for his Living+ presentation. For now, he may feel like a king, but what does that entail for the future?

Why Does Kendall Appear Successful After His Investor Day Presentation?

Image via HBO

Kendall and Roman began the episode with full steam ahead on their plan to tank the deal for Waystar's acquisition by GoJo. They decided on it while still in Norway, and Matsson revealed to Shiv how their meeting on Åndalsnes went, with the Roy brothers openly admitting their intentions to him. Then, their meeting with the old guard and the PR team didn't help their plans, as everyone was willing to look the other way when it came to Matsson in favor of his money. When Shiv pushed them after the meeting, they confessed their plans to tank the deal to her. This episode began with them being fully exposed to their intentions and strategy, and they each reacted in their own way: Roman went became ruthless and self-destructive, while Kendall focused on what he could do: make a ridiculously theatrical presentation about a product he called "prison camp for grannies."

If there's one thing Season 4 has been making clear, is that Kendall is his father's son through and through. Threatening Hugo (Fisher Stevens) at the end of Episode 4 was a masterful play, very Logan-like, and now he showed yet again how much he has of Logan in him. The old man was capable of anything, including manipulating people into what he believed would be the best thing. Worried about the GoJo acquisition, acing the Living+ presentation was all that Kendall could do to protect his position. And, just like Logan, he turned an impossible scenario around.

Although Kendall failed to make the presentation more theatrical and dramatic, like building an actual house on stage with clouds, and attempts by Shiv and Roman to try and tank the presentation didn't actually work, the presentation itself was positive, and it seemed well-received by the public and the press. Sure, there were potentially disastrous moments in there, like editing an old video of Logan to make it seem like his father was there at the presentation with him - which led to this episode's best joke by Greg (Nicholas Braun), saying to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) not to worry about his presentation: "Just go up there and mop up all the blood". Still, Ken turned it around and said everything the investors wanted to hear ("How am I supposed to follow this? He just promised them eternal life!" says Tom, the runner-up for the night's best joke), including some data that is not exactly accurate...

What’s Really Behind Kendall’s Apparent Success

Image via HBO

The reason for Kendall's good performance in the Investor Day presentation is quite simple: he loves the spotlight. He might not be the most intelligent or even the most capable of the Roy kids, but he is the most performative one by far, and usually comes out when he's under pressure - and he was under a lot of pressure.

Still, his whole part in this week's episode was extremely problematic and dangerous to the company. As co-CEOs, he and Roman are completely out of sync with one another, not discussing anything before taking important decisions. Kendall loves the idea of "being the future" and playing fast-and-loose as if managing a multinational company was a basketball game, but it isn't. Both of them had their authority contested by long-time Waystar employees like Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and Karl (David Rasche), and, instead of dealing with it according to how their positions demanded, they tried to use it as leverage to punish them. Roman actually succeeded and fired Waystar Studios executive Joy (Annabeth Gish) and Gerri, to which Kendall was weirdly receptive given their very delicate position. How can you attack an employee like that, especially one that knows so much, like Gerri? Also, when Peter (John Quilty) shows his uneasiness about the Living+ numbers, Kendall's response is the same as when he was planning the stage house in the theater: "Don't say no". These people are paid to show their bosses how to better manage the company, not to appeal to fragile egos. Once Living+ hits the market (if it ever does), it's definitely not going to be the celestial success Kendall promised.

And, of course, Shiv was a key player in this episode. She is the person who keep Matsson in check all the time, holding his advances and even telling the Swedish mogul to back off when he tweeted his terrible joke about Living+ being like concentration camps for the elderly. She warned him that American media would be all over him if he kept his erratic behavior, and he didn't listen. Kendall sure took it in stride when asked on stage about Matsson's tweet, but does that mean the deal has been torpedoed? It'll take much more than a problematic tweet for Matsson to relent.

Kendall's victory was a last-ditch effort to keep Waystar and force Matsson's hand. He was constantly positive, almost too optimistic, but there was no honesty in his presentation. He was irresponsible by not reprehending Roman after hearing about Joy and Gerri's firing (though it seems like Gerri's is not permanent), and lied about the projected numbers of Living+ during Investor Day. Yes, his presentation was well received but that doesn't say anything about his actual management skills, just that he loves the spotlight.