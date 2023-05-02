Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 6 of Succession.This week's episode of Succession, "Living+" may have ended with the spotlight on Kendall (Jeremy Strong), but the MVP was once again playing from the backseat: Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook). After stealing the show last week, she is once again the only stable player in the game, keeping things from falling apart in an episode that could have been catastrophic for Waystar Royco due to the reckless actions of her brothers, co-CEOs Kendall and Roman (Kieran Culkin). Their erratic behavior may still have done a lot of damage to the brand, but it was thanks to Shiv that everyone got their hour in the sun this week.

Back in Episode 2 of this season, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) met with his children for what no one imagined would be the last time, where he left them his last piece of advice/warning for the future: "I love you, but you're not serious people." Now, four episodes later, Logan is dead, and his sons still haven't taken his words to heart. The only one who has consistently improved her performance in the game is his daughter, Shiv. Despite being left out of the CEO talk, she is still the only one who can see the bigger picture and is able to play both sides of the Waystar-GoJo acquisition deal.

Shiv Is the Only Roy That Matsson Respects

Image via HBO

This week's episode begins with what seems to be a chance encounter between Shiv and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) as their private jets stop to refuel. He joins her in her jet in the meantime, despite her trying to lose him, and they talk about the next few weeks while the acquisition deal isn't completed. He is bothered by the whole Living+ business, saying he doesn't like it, nor needs it, but she states that it's important to keep appearances up so as not to raise suspicions on the market. That's the first time Shiv denies him in this episode.

Shiv and Matsson have an interesting, but rather complex relationship. She is the only Roy - and possibly one of the few people - who can handle the Swedish tech mogul, and they started having a closer link in Episode 5, "Kill List" after she stood up to him when he tried to use her as "messenger girl". That led to a secret meeting between them, where he revealed some problematic information about him and asked for her advice on which employees to keep once the acquisition is closed.

Image via HBO

All that happened because Matsson is a power player by nature, and Shiv has been standing up to this kind of person her whole life. Being a woman in this industry means men usually feel they have power over her, so she needs to have her defenses up all the time, especially because Matsson is all about power, the type of man that sees the problems in everyone but himself. He clearly looks at Shiv from a position of power, mocking her jet and straight up telling her the Roys are just "minding the shop" until he takes over. Yes, that may be true, but that is still a necessary role to play, and she tells him that, making him back off the first time. Later, the day after her game of "bitey" with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), she calls Matsson in front of Tom and denies him once again after being asked to kill the launch of Living+. Finally, when Matsson tweets his very poor-taste joke during Kendall's Living+ presentation, she immediately calls him to tell him to back off and be mindful of what he's doing.

So, despite Matsson acting like he has it all under control, Shiv knows how to play him really well, meaning that she also holds power over him. He revealed some pretty inappropriate information to her during their meeting in Norway, like sending bricks of his frozen blood to his ex-girlfriend and current head of communications, Ebba (Eili Harboe). Kendall and Roman might be the ones trying to tank the deal, but they don't have much in the way of a real threat. Shiv's information that she has on Matsson could actually prevent Matsson from taking over.

RELATED: In 'Succession' Season 4, Money Wins, Everyone Else Loses

Kendall and Roman Are Boys Being Boys

Image via HBO

Another thing made clear in this week's episode is that neither Kendall nor Roman is fit to perform their duties as co-CEOs of Waystar Royco. They've been on edge since the trip to Norway, where Matsson decided to alter the acquisition deal and include ATN, which was something Logan didn't want. That was another of his power moves, but the Roy brothers didn't know how to react. They asked for Shiv's advice and completely ignored it, and are now deliberately keeping her out of the loop to avoid dealing with her. They don't know she's in contact with Matsson, but aren't taking her seriously.

Shiv also started moving to protect herself in that sense and pushes Kendall and Roman against the wall after the council meeting in Los Angeles. Afterward, while Kendall is worried about having a house and clouds on stage during his presentation, she sits with Roman to talk to him about the numbers that will be presented on Living+. Kendall says they are based on projections, but that's just a way of bending words to say what investors want to hear - or, in other words, a lie. Shiv is pretty blunt to Roman about this, saying they are both out of control and that they should pull the plug on the presentation. Roman even goes so far as to try to talk Kendall out of it shortly before it starts, but by then it's already too late. Undermining her brothers' confidence in one another is another good move from Shiv, it presents her as the stable one not only within Waystar but also among the kids.

Right now, it may seem like the tables have turned in favor of Kendall after his Investor Day presentation. He did a good job, despite the corny jokes and bringing Logan back through old footage, and kept his cool when asked about Matsson's gross tweet mocking Living+. The surrounding repercussion was also mostly positive, and made it seem like Matsson deleting his tweet was a consequence of Kendall's success, but was it? How much of a hand did Shiv have in Matsson taking down his tweet? She was the one to warn Matsson about the repercussions of his actions with the media in the US and to explicitly tell him to back off once discomfort had settled because of it. Without her, "Living+" could have very spelled trouble for the company under the CE-Bros.