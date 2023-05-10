Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 4 Episode 7. As it gears toward its end, Succession finally introduced a new possible outcome for the Roys and the other players: complete obliteration. One of the most interesting and compelling storylines so far in Season 4 is the one involving Ebba (Eili Harboe), GoJo's current head of communications, and Lukas Matsson's (Alexander Skarsgård) ex-girlfriend. In this week's episode, "Tailgate Party", she is a key character, despite not having as much screen time as the protagonists, as she's the one to bring new information that could be vital for the Waystar-GoJo acquisition deal that Matsson so desperately wants — and that CE-Bros Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are trying to tank.

When Matsson, Ebba, and Oskar (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) arrive at the Roys' pre-election party, it's clear they didn't read the memo carefully, all of them dressed for clubbing amidst some of the most powerful and influential people in the US, which, in turn, are a rather serious bunch. Due to this vibe disparity, the Swedes kept mostly to themselves, and soon Matsson and Ebba started fighting, with him throwing some very strong punches at her, and she walks away from Matsson and Oskar. That's when Kendall and Roman catch her, and she reveals vital information about GoJo and how Matsson has greatly exaggerated their subscriber numbers.

Why Is Ebba So Important Now?

This week's episode is only the second time we see Ebba in Succession, the first one being in Episode 5 of the current season, "Kill List". Don't let yourself be fooled by what may seem like such a small character. Although her attitude and presence may not be that impactful, her importance comes from the fact that important things happen to her in the middle of a very complex process for two very big companies. So far, though, she has been someone on the receiving end of a lot of abuse, but that's precisely what gives her agency over where the story can go.

In "Kill List", Matsson has a private meeting with Shiv (Sarah Snook) after his first attempt at closing the deal with Kendall and Roman by bullying them in Norway. The brothers tried to refuse his offer or price him out, leading him to try and work his way around them through Shiv. This is when he reveals to her that he sent bricks of his own frozen blood to Ebba "as a joke" after they broke up (yes, he also dated her), and that he plans on firing her as GoJo's head of communications once the Waystar acquisition is closed. Shiv advises him to stop sending his blood to anyone, and against firing Ebba, on the grounds that American media is much tougher to deal with and that they can find out about this and bring an end to negotiations.

That gave Shiv an upper hand against her brothers, who kept her out of the CEO conversation after they were crowned co-CEOs of Waystar in Episode 4, "Honeymoon States". For two episodes, Shiv has advised Matsson about how best to conduct the deal but never did anything about the pile of creepy and incriminating information she had on him, even if that was the leverage she had on him.

Ebba only returns in "Tailgate Party". The grudge between her and Matsson is clear since she has a constant frown on her face, and he keeps provoking her. He even goes so far as suggesting that Greg (Nicholas Braun) should fire her right then at the party, in front of everyone — "as a joke" in the same sense that the blood bricks were. She storms off to the balcony, where Kendall and Roman wait like vultures to drain any kind of information she may offer in her anger and frustration, and she does.

The CE-Bros already knew about the whole blood bricks situation, but she goes further and reveals that not only the so-called "Odin of Coding" can't actually code but also that his company's numbers in India were inflated, something that Shiv wasn't aware of because Matsson wanted to keep them all in the dark for the sake of the deal. This is the definition of a "dealbreaker", and puts Matsson and Shiv in a very delicate situation, especially because the Roy sister is acting as a double agent and ultimately betting against her brothers.

Ebba Has Nothing To Lose and Can Burn it All Down

Succession seems as much Shakespeare as Game of Thrones in terms of the drama and willingness of the characters to cut each other's throats. It's easy to feel sympathy for your favorite character, cheer for one of them to end up victorious, or simply relish in all the dramatic extravaganza each episode provides. We can't help but sympathize with these characters.

But what's so interesting about Ebba in this final season is exactly the fact that she's not one of these people. She's not a big-name player vying for control of huge media conglomerates, she's not one of the heirs of a media dynasty... She's ordinary. She's the person who gets caught up in the tangle of these titans' lives and, by now, just wants out. Especially because she's a woman, she has to endure abuse and harassment, being publicly ridiculed at parties, and just hope to get by unscathed.

Matsson bullying and harassing her, Kendall and Roman just waiting to catch her in a fragile moment, Shiv concerned about her own outcome instead of with a person being harassed. This whole situation may seem overwhelming given the scope of the players involved and how powerful they are, but someone as small as Ebba really has nothing to lose anymore. She's lost any respect she's had in the company (if there was any in the first place), is about to lose her job, and will probably have her reputation ruined by Matsson.

She can be the one to trigger a completely unforeseen outcome to the whole show, one that would be surprising and satisfying. She could burn this all to the ground and force these moguls and billionaires to face the music. Unfortunately, in Succession, that could mean anything and in a world where no one rich faces any true consequences all we can do is hope that Ebba will be the first spark in the fires to come.