While audiences are still recovering from this week's episode of Succession, HBO has already released a sneak peek for next week's chapter. The Roy family have been trying to come up with a deal to sell Waystar Royco for a very long time, and the potential buyer who has been lurking around for the past two seasons has been Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Through unconventional negotiation tactics, Matsson has been manipulating the Roys in order to get the better end of the deal, something that wouldn't sit right with a family that has grown up with a determination to control everything they do.

Matsson had a very clear connection with Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) due to the fact that he was the connection between the executive and the family. After all, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) wasn't going to feel comfortable with flying to Europe constantly to continue with the negotiations for the acquisition. By sending Roman, he ensured a friendship was established between the two, ensuring a deal that would combine a company with plenty of technological resources with one the biggest media libraries in the country. Unfortunately, the power dynamic would change after a very shocking development.

Logan Roy unexpectedly passed away while he was on a flight in his private yet. The day his oldest son, Connor (Alan Ruck) was celebrating his wedding, the media legend died, leaving a massive wave of uncertainty behind him regarding the future of the company he founded. It would be up to his children to take over the negotiations for the deal, and their interests are different from those of their father's. In a very Roy fashion, Logan died alone, away from his kids, even if it was one of the most important days in Connor's life. His lifeless body had to be surrounded by co-workers and people he wasn't sure he could trust anymore, in a demise very fitting for the absent father figure.

The Future of Waystar Royco. Will Be Decided Now

Ever since Succession premiered back in 2018, the entire premise of the story has been the search for the next CEO of Waystar Royco. While it's been fun to keep audiences guessing throughout the years as to who might possibly be taking over the role, it had never been a necessity, until now. Logan Roy is gone, and the company to make a firm decision as to who would sit at the top spot moving forward. Luckily for them, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman had been working together for quite some time, realizing that they would be stronger as a family, instead of fighting as adversaries.

