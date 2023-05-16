Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 4 Episode 8. This week's episode of Succession, "America Decides" was extremely heavy and dense, and ended with a somewhat ominous tone with Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) final line after boarding his car to leave the ATN headquarters after election night: "Some people just can't cut a deal, Fikret." The person he's talking to is Fikret (Greg Harvey), his driver, and he says this after selling the nation's soul by calling the presidential election in favor of a proto-fascist candidate and seeing his sister Shiv's (Sarah Snook) intentions go down in flames since she was caught in the act conspiring with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) against Kendall and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

Fikret is not an important figure himself, but he does play a very particular role in Succession as Kendall's driver. We've seen him drive Kendall around quite often, which frequently gives us an insight into his mind by allowing the Roy heir a safe space to voice his true thoughts and intentions. Kendall's line is one of those thoughts and reveals a lot about how he acted in this episode and how he's been acting this season. After such a busy episode, it may seem about anything that's happened, so let's see what he's really talking about.

What Is Kendall’s Line Really About?

Image via HBO

"America Decides" is one of Succession's most difficult episodes to watch, and for many reasons. First, it reminds us of our own recent past, full of political traumas because of elections that led to the rise of far-right governments in the USA, Brazil, and many other countries. It's also a reminder of how media plays an important part in the political decisions made by these countries, as we see ATN's decision to call Jeryd Mencken's (Justin Kirk) victory in one state basically hand him the whole election (remember, the press is not called "the fourth estate" for nothing, it does play a significant role in every democracy). And, finally, it was also tough for us to see the Roy kids fight over how to deal with the election and among themselves for their business interests.

Deep down, what Kendall tells Fikret at the end of the episode is about all of these things. Of course, the CE-Bros fight with Shiv had just happened, so it was the freshest in our minds. As we saw in Episode 5, "Kill List", Shiv started dealing with Lukas Matsson in secret as a way of protecting her position in case Waystar Royco was indeed acquired by GoJo. She was left out of the CEO conversation after Logan's (Brian Cox) death, the only thing keeping her tied to the future of the company is her last name and her brothers' words, but we know none of those are good if push comes to shove.

Still, it's her family she is turning her back on, so it's a big decision. Kendall and Roman assured Shiv that her absence of official decisions would just be in the name and that the three of them would continue to call the shots together, but that's not what has been happening. Shiv just couldn't cut a deal with her own brothers, she had to go behind their backs to try and do something for herself.

But there's much more happening in this episode than a fight to see which family member would come out on top, the state of the republic is literally at stake. Since the previous episode, "Tailgate Party", Kendall has been trying to negotiate with Nate Sofrelli (Ashley Zuckerman) for the support of presidential candidate Daniel Jimenez (Elliot Villar) in their quest to tank the Waystar-GoJo deal but failed to do so at every attempt. They were mostly concerned about the campaign itself, and business matters should follow their due process.

Of course, Kendall wanted Jimenez to win because, ultimately, he knows about Mencken's positions regarding racial inequality and how that affects his own children, but that's nothing to him compared to taking over the company. While Roman was hellbent on favoring Mencken, Kendall was still insecure about it, and finding out about Shiv's betrayal made him settle with his brother. Jimenez could have won the election had he agreed to play ball with the Roys, but he didn't, so his defeat ultimately came due to an internal Roy family fight. Jimenez just couldn't cut a deal.

What Does This Line Say About Kendall Now?

Image via HBO

Kendall has been in an attack position since his father died. He agreed to share the CEO position of Waystar Royco with Roman back in episode 4, "Honeymoon States", but took the time at the end of that episode to threaten Hugo (Fisher Stevens) if he didn't follow Ken's orders, so we know he's willing to cut throats to achieve his goal. It's been a long way for him since Logan's famous, "You're not a killer" line to him in the Season 2 finale, "This Is Not for Tears". Now he is, and he just cut his own sister's throat on his way to the top and seems pretty happy about it. His final line in "America Decides" is very typical of his father, in that sense.

Another throat he may have cut is the whole country's. Throughout the whole series, we've seen the presidential race take shape and run its course, with Logan going so far as basically appointing Mencken as the conservative candidate himself. Since then, everyone was skeptical about his chances of actually winning, and even Mencken himself admitted to Roman they were focused on losing, as "winning would take care of itself". But we've been through the same thing in real life, and we know how that turned out precisely because of how the press behaved during the electoral process, and the consequences were much more complicated than anyone anticipated because people were not capable of taking a candidate seriously enough.

The plot with Kendall's ex-wife Rava (Natalie Gold) and daughter Sophie (Swayam Bhatia) is meant to make Kendall struggle between the decision to put the business or his family first. Sophie is already the victim of racist attacks, and a fascist candidate's win could put her in further danger. But he has his priorities straight, he's a killer, and he's focused on himself. He knows how to cut a deal.