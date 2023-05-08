After years of teasing what's next for the version of the United States of America that can be seen in Succession, it's finally time for election night. The Roy family has a huge responsibility to their country, due to how they control one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world. Waystar Royco's news division is so influential that the family had direct contact with the previous President multiple times, leading to tense moments and uncomfortable phone calls. And now, without the guidance of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the family will have to go through uncharted territory during the election.

Due to how massive the company is, their news coverage reaches a huge amount of people, leading to political parties caring about what is said about them in Waystar's programming. Added to that, one of the Roys is even attempting to move to the White House, with Connor (Alan Ruck) funding and leading his own campaign for quite some time. Even if his siblings don't believe that he's serious enough to lead the country, they won't stop him from trying, specially since he has invested most of his money on the endeavor. The election is far from being the major problem the Roy children have to deal with right now, as they have suddenly decided they don't want to sell their company anymore.

Before their father passed away, the family had arranged a deal to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Everything seemed to be pointing towards the billionaire taking over the company, while the Roys disappeared into the void, richer and meaner. But since Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) decided that they could lead the ship, they've done everything in their power to keep their father's legacy. As if their change of hear wasn't enough, Matsson disrespected them during a recent retreat to sort out the specifics of the deal.

The Fate of Waystar Royco is About to Be Revealed

As it was previously announced by the network, the current season of Succession will be its final one, marking the end of the road for the wealthy family that first appeared on television back in 2018. Even if they clearly had their differences when the show began, the Roy siblings appear to be working together now, with a desire to step out of their father's shadow. It remains to be seen if they can make their new leading strategy work, or if they'll regret not selling what they had in their hands while it was still a possibility. You can check out the preview for next week's episode of Succession below: