With the Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) deal lurking around the corner and a fateful election night taking over the world of Succession, it could've been easier to forget that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) passed away a few weeks ago. But now, it's finally time for politicians and relevant people from the media to pay their respects to the former leader of Waystar Royco, as the preview for next week's episode of the acclaimed drama shows the main characters attending Logan's funeral. Everyone is wearing their best outfits, as they get ready to say goodbye to a very complicated man.

Logan's death was unexpected, as he collapsed inside his private jet, far away from any of his kids. The relationship between the Roy siblings and their father had reached a breaking point, with Logan openly saying hurtful things to all of them. The rift between the family happened right when they were deciding what they would do with the future of Waystar Royco, planting several doubts in the market. However, Logan found himself on a plane because he refused to attend Connor's (Alan Ruck) wedding, leaving his oldest son to marry the love of his life while he wasn't there because they had argued beforehand.

After the media tyrant passed away, his two sons thought they could run the show together, leading the company through an uncertain future where digital interaction is at the center of the news industry. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) had agreed that they would both have something to say regarding the major decisions that had to be taken over at Waystar, allowing Shiv (Sarah Snook) to remain as a consultant. However, they never actually listen to her sister, opting for trying to imitate their father without having the man's knowledge or respect for the business.

Image via HBO

Did the Roys Just Seal America's Fate?

During this week's episode, tensions were running high as the presidential election finally took place. The Roy family had been preparing for months, knowing that their coverage of the event would be crucial to declaring a winner. Added to that, Connor invested more than a hundred million dollars in a campaign of his own, somehow believing that he could lead the country. A broken family with selfish interests would be at the center of the election night, putting themselves above everyone else. Somehow, Greg (Nicholas Braun) looked like the most mature person in that room.

You can check out the preview for next week's episode of Succession below, before the final episode of the series airs on May 29: