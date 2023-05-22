After Logan Roy (Brian Cox) passed away during the final season of Succession, there was a lot of uncertainty left upon the future of his family, with none of his children knowing exactly what to do without him. Due to a controversial election that created an enormous amount of backlash for Waystar Royco, the Roys hadn't time to properly grief their father. But during last night's episode, titled "Church and State", it was finally time for the executive's memorial, giving the main characters a moment to express their feelings. Each of Logan's children, except for Connor, managed to deliver some sort of eulogy, and they were filmed in a very peculiar way.

During a recent interview with The Wrap, the person in charge of directing the episode, Mark Mylod, revealed how the most emotional moments from the episode were filmed. Apparently, four cameras were used at the same time to capture every single piece of action that took place inside of that church. This method was required due to the big amount of main cast members needed for the scene, and the schedule availability from everyone would've made it impossible to film the sequence over the course of multiple days. Here's how the director talked about the process:

We devised a four-film camera system so that the cameras wouldn’t be shooting into each other so that one camera could be on whoever was eulogizing, one camera could be on the siblings, one camera could be picking up reactions, and again we did that rolling reload system that I spoke about earlier in Episode 3 so that I could effectively run, as we did with Logan’s death and the siblings finding out, we ran a continuous take multiple times. From the moment the casket is brought into the church right through its procession through all the eulogies, we ran that all as one big chunk. That was an attempt to give the cast as much emotional flow as possible, which in my opinion they always benefit from.

The funeral was a very complicated moment for each of the Roy siblings, due to how none of them had a lovely relationship with their father. Nevertheless, they all loved him in their own way, prompting them to react very differently to the fact that he wouldn't be around anymore. Without Logan in the middle of the conversation, the children were left alone to deal with the potential acquisition of the company from Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), and how that deal would take their father's legacy away from their hands. Only one episode remains to figure out who will run the company going forwards.

The End of the Road

After four seasons and almost five years on television, this Sunday will officially mark the release of the last episode of Succession. Nothing is set in stone regarding who will be the next CEO of Waystar Royco, but every major player is keeping a close eye on how things develop. Shiv (Sarah Snook) is currently coming up with a plan alongside Matsson that is set to place her at the head of the table, while Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) are still working together to keep control over one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world.

