It looks like the ragtag Roys are heading to Norway for Season 4 of Succession. This is according to an exclusive report to Variety released today. Season 3 of the series saw Waystar Royco being bought out by the tech mogul Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgård. Season 4 of Succession will premiere on HBO sometime next year.

The new season of Succession will see the Roys venturing over to Norway to get a glimpse at the future of their family company. Producer Scott Ferguson is overseeing the Norway shoot for the series, and Ferguson spoke with Variety about the decision to head to Norway, and what he and his team are keeping in mind for the overseas production.

Of the decision to shoot in Norway Ferguson said, “Norway is a glorious, natural setting. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied different countries, but we realized Norway just has this exceptional landscape — like nowhere else in the world.” The beautiful landscape of the country along with the wonderful and distinctive architecture will certainly prove to be an intriguing backdrop for the backstabbing and intrigue that goes along with the Roy family dynasty.

Ferguson also talked about the importance of the location in terms of expanding Skarsgård’s character. “Last season we had an important new character and a new storyline," Ferguson told Variety. He added, "[w]e were really excited when Alexander came onboard — he’s a wonderful actor. "

Ferguson then went on to explain the importance of the new location to the direction of the series. "[F]rom the beginning," Ferguson said, "[showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer’s room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to be in [Matsson’s] part of the world.”

The new location will certainly give us a new insight into Skarsgård’s and the uncertain future of the Roy family and their precariously positioned company. However, fans of the series shouldn't be too worried about the series careening into an entirely new direction. Ferguson made sure to assure viewers that “what audiences like about ‘Succession,’ they’re going to get more of.”

Scott Ferguson is an experienced producer who is quite used to shooting around the globe. Though he is currently working in the world of television, he has previously worked with some of the most well-known filmmakers in the industry, including Ang Lee.

Succession Season 4 is currently in production and is expected to begin airing in 2023. However, if you miss the Roys, you can always stream Seasons 1-3 on HBO Max. And you can watch the video below for insight into the future of the series.