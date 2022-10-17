HBO has released a teaser for Season 4 of the hit comedy-drama series Succession. Amidst unveiling teasers for new and returning shows, the teaser reveals Brian Cox will be returning as Logan Roy in the new season.

HBO has revealed a new upcoming line-up for its streaming service, HBO Max, including a teaser for the fourth season of Succession. In a ten-second clip starting at one and a half minutes into the video, viewers are treated to Logan Roy vowing he will not be defeated or give up. “This is not the end. We’re killing the opposition. I’m going to build something better, faster, meaner, wilder,” the Roy patriarch says to a round of applause. “I love it here. I fucking love it!” This comes after Logan and Caroline renegotiated their divorce settlement in the Season Three finale, effectively leaving his children with no control of the company. During the final episode, Tom Wambsgams (Matthew Macfadyen) revealed Logan’s children were planning on shutting down the sale of Waystar Royco, allowing Logan to act. The teaser hints at his future plans for building up a new company in the upcoming season.

The teaser trailer also reveals the return of other familiar characters. Whilst Logan is making his speech, viewers see flashes of his children looking rather defeated. This includes Siobhan (‘Shiv’) (Sarah Snook), who rests her head in her hand, Connor (Alan Ruck), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Tom Wambsgams also appears beside Logan during the speech, as is his loyal adviser, Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron).

The teaser trailer, released as part of HBO’s fifty years of television celebrations, also showcases other new and returning original series that will be released on HBO Max later this year and next year. New original series and movies include SHAQ (a four-part documentary about American former professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal), The Last of Us (a post-apocalyptic drama based on the 2013 game developed by Naughty Dog, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey), The White House Plumbers (a limited drama series starring Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, and Lena Headey), The Idol (a drama series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Love and Death (a limited crime drama starring Elizabeth Olsen), Full Circle (a limited series exploring the connection of multiple characters to a botched kidnapping in New York City), and Love, Lizzo (a documentary film about musician Lizzo).

The series teased to return to HBO Max with new seasons includes: Hard Knocks, In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, We’re Here, Somebody, Somewhere, The White Lotus, Perry Mason, Barry, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Righteous Gemstones, Real Time with Bill Maher, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Curb Your Enthusiasm, A Black Lady Sketch Show, How To With John Wilson, The Gilded Age, Titans, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Starstruck, Doom Patrol, And Just Like That…, Hacks, Tokyo Vice, Julia, Minx, Our Flag Means Death, Warrior, and The Climb.

Succession is an American comedy-drama centered on the Roy family. The family owns the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco, with each member fighting for control over it after uncertainty surrounded the health of Logan Roy, the family’s patriarch. Season 4 of Succession will see the Roy family traveling to Norway. The series was created by Jesse Armstrong.

The first three seasons of Succession are currently streaming on HBO Max and Binge. Season 4 will air in 2023, and while you wait you can check out the new footage in the HBO Max teaser below: