Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Succession Season 4, Episode 4.Succession is finally living up to its name in Season 4, with the family members and employees of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) trying to decide who will lead the company after the CEO's passing. With four children and several high-ranking staff members more than willing to accept this responsibility, the line of succession is relatively complex and tricky to navigate. However, when Logan's estate executor, Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman) recovers a significant piece of paper from Logan's personal safe, he discovers that the seemingly innocuous piece of parchment has significant implications for the company, the Roy children, and... Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun)?

Logan Allegedly Names Kendall as His Successor

Image via HBO

Most of the characters in Episode 4 are mingling downstairs for Logan's wake, but Frank has brought his fellow employee Karl (David Rasche) to discuss what could be a pretty big development. They don't verbally reveal what's on the contents of this piece of paper that Frank found, but one look at both of them and you can tell they're concerned — so concerned, in fact, that Karl suggests that the paper could be "lost," either through being thrown out or flushed down the toilet. Obviously, Karl is saying that Frank should destroy the document and pretend that it never existed. Frank refuses, likely out of underlying loyalty to the Roy family, but it's abundantly clear that the paper in his possession means big things for the company.

Even though the family members of Logan Roy and the higher-up employees at Waystar are still reeling from losing their foul-mouthed leader, they are still more than aware that they have a company to run. While they are all still attending Logan's wake, the major employees of Waystar Royco, consisting of Frank, Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), and Karl bring in the Roy children of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) for a private meeting in Logan's library. It's here where Frank reveals the existence of that soon-to-be-contentious piece of paper from Logan, and while it is not a legally binding will as far as they know, it does reveal that Logan may have wished for Kendall to take over the company as CEO.

It's a bombshell reveal that could very well change the fundamental dynamics of the series and its characters. Still, Kendall's name being on a piece of paper doesn't automatically make him king of the castle. As mentioned, the document is not legally binding and could have simply been a page of a notebook from Logan. That's not where the controversy ends either, as there's a long black line on the document where it says Kendall should become CEO of Waystar Royco. Kendall interprets this as Logan underlining his name, making it explicitly clear that he should take over the company. Shiv has a different perspective on the line, thinking it may actually be Logan crossing out his name rather than underlining it.

Greg's Name Being on the Piece of Paper is Treated as a Joke

Image via HBO

The Roy children are quickly getting back into their usual bickering while discussing if the piece of paper definitively means Logan wanted Kendall to take over, but there's one other detail on the contentious document that could prove to be a game changer. While the family and employees are arguing, everyone's favorite awkward peon Greg walks in, almost immediately feeling out of place among the business titans. It turns out Frank also invited Greg to the meeting to show that his name is also on the document, though it seems to be placed there in a pretty arbitrary fashion — and in pencil, no less.

Greg's eyes light up at the news, thinking this might mean Logan wanted his nephew to be Kendall's second-in-command, so to speak. Frank breaks his typically professional demeanor to laugh hysterically at Greg's assumption, thinking that there is absolutely no way that Logan would pick Greg for such a paramount position. The rest of the people in the room pile on to this hysterical idea and tell Greg that there is no way he will be taking over the company, with Roman theorizing that his cousin's name was only on the paper so Logan wouldn't forget it.

The Piece of Paper Could Signal Greg's Rise to Power

Image via HBO

Poor Cousin Greg has been a fish out of water ever since Season 1 of Succession. He's a living, breathing example of nepotism at major companies, somehow going from a lowly mascot to a higher assistant's position at the biggest company in the world, all because of his uncle Logan Roy's assistance. It's abundantly clear that he doesn't belong at the company. Not only do his cousins barely acknowledge his existence, but he's also repeatedly verbally and sometimes physically abused by his boss/friend/fellow member of the Disgusting Brothers, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

On paper, Greg sounds like nothing more than a one-off side character whose purpose is to show how awful the Roy family is. However, Greg has become a huge favorite among fans and consistently delivers some of the show's best moments, and viewers have been anxiously awaiting the moment when Greg finally gets his shot at the big time — and he may get just that with Logan's mysterious piece of paper.

Frank and Karl seem to downplay the document's significance during the big library meeting. Only a few minutes prior, they were terrified by the document and what it implies, even suggesting that they should destroy it. Yet when they bring the Roy children and Greg in, they say it's a simple non-binding document with no legal precedent whatsoever. Theoretically, the only reason they're saying this is that the document itself is vague and tough to validate, not because it couldn't have legally significant consequences.

That leads to the second point, being it's still unclear what the scribblings on the document really mean. The siblings almost immediately start arguing over what that line near Kendall's name means, and that will likely continue to be a source of controversy for future episodes. The document itself is obviously one that implies who Logan wants to succeed him, so why would Greg's name be on it at all? Well, maybe Roman is right, and Logan just needed to remember his name, but surely Logan Roy has no shortage of notepaper to choose from. So maybe, just maybe, he put Greg's name on there as a candidate to become next in line for Waystar Royco. What seemed like a joke to the Roy family at the time could prove to bite them in the ass if Cousin Greg gets handed the keys to the kingdom.

New episodes of Succession Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.