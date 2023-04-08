Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 2 of Succession.Succession's Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) has provided the Internet with endlessly meme-able quotes as he fails upwards through the ranks of Waystar Royco thanks to, in no small part, his partner in crime (sometimes literally) Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Mcfadyen). In a world of billionaires and corporate sharks, Greg is a fish out of water, but as the show develops, he becomes just as morally bankrupt as the rest of the Roys. But with the end of the beloved series looming, will viewers (and the other characters) ever actually take Greg seriously, or will he remain the dopey wallflower used for comic relief?

RELATED: 'Succession' Season 4's Biggest Wildcard Is This Character

Who Is Cousin Greg?

Logan's (Brian Cox) grandnephew Greg reconnects with the wealthy side of his family at the beginning of Season 1, and despite his incompetence and general lack of social skills, manages to land himself a job at Waystar under the tutelage of Shiv's (Sarah Snook) husband Tom. A former outsider to the Roy family himself, there is no Greg without Tom, who mentors him on how to leverage his newfound money and power. Tom turns Greg into his sidekick, but Greg has never been taken seriously as a potential power player in the company. His shining moment occurs in Season 1 when he makes copies of incriminating documents he was told to destroy, which later play a crucial role in Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) betrayal of Logan. But by the end of Season 3, Greg abandons Kendall, choosing to align himself with Tom and Logan and remain at ATN.

Greg's Failed Attempt at Firing Kerry

Image via HBO

Throughout the series, Tom has no problem offloading certain tasks to Greg — especially if it means shirking potential conflict or a situation that might come back to bite him later on. So far this season, Tom has already resorted to this by forcing Greg to do his dirty work when Logan asks him to fire his assistant Kerry (Zoe Winters) from a prospective position at ATN. In Episode 2 of Season 4, Kerry leverages her relationship with Logan for a position as a newscaster, but her audition tape becomes the laughingstock of the company. She's not exactly ready for television, but instead of having the uncomfortable conversation with Kerry himself, Logan passes the responsibility on to Tom, who then passes it on to Greg — possibly the worst person for the job.

Of all the fast-talking characters in Succession, Greg has never been able to keep up, and paired with the loquacious Tom, he sometimes comes across as something of a bumbling idiot. His attempt at letting Kerry down easy is peak Greg behavior in that he can barely form a coherent sentence and Kerry immediately figures out that Tom was too intimidated to talk to her himself. He appears to be trying to recreate what he thinks Tom would say in this situation, but lacks the confidence to keep up this act and quickly crumbles under scrutiny from Kerry, who clearly does not respect him. Tom has demonstrated he has a way with words and a keen ability to talk in circles while not saying very much at all, but he has an inflated ego and confidence in his words that Greg simply does not. It's clear from the moment Tom starts explaining to Greg how he should confront Kerry that Greg will absolutely bungle this rather simple task, and he does so spectacularly.

Is Greg Even Worth Taking Seriously?

Image via HBO

Cousin Greg lacks the character depth of the Roy siblings but remains a compelling character as he struggles to find his footing in the complex company and family hierarchy. Ever-changing power dynamics play a big part in Succession, and in the rare moments that Greg does stand up for himself or even raise his voice, he is immediately shot down. In the first episode of Season 4, when Logan asks his staff to roast him and only Greg is bold enough to do so, Logan gets angry and makes homophobic comments about Greg's dad, quickly silencing him. When Greg tells Tom that Shiv is cheating on him in Season 1 Tom beats him up, and in Season 2 when he tells Tom he wants to go work in a different department, Tom is enraged and pelts him with water bottles. Though he may seek the respect of others, everyone but Tom writes him off, and a lot of the time he's just... there.

This is not to say Greg is a total idiot, because he has made some strategic moves. Making copies of the incriminating cruise documents early on in the first season showed that though he may be a newcomer to the cutthroat corporate world, he does have some of the smart albeit selfish instincts of the Roy family. Greg has always been a wild card, and in the earlier seasons, some theorized he would be the dark horse that ends up winning it all. At this point, there's little indication of such a thing happening, but Greg will need to make a big move in the waning episodes of Succession's fourth and final season if he ever wants to be taken seriously — not just by his family, but by the audience.

New episodes of Succession Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.