New images for the fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series Succession have been released. The latest images show the family members of the Waystar Royco dynasty ready to battle for the right to the throne. Fans can expect Succession Season 4, which will debut on HBO on March 26, and be available for streaming on HBO Max, to come with the usual division rooted in the Roy family.

The drama created by Jesse Armstrong delves deep into the themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of the Roy family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Connor (Alan Ruck), and Roman (Kieran Culkin). Despite being one of the richest families in the world, this dysfunctional family always find ways to be at each other’s throats, from one betrayal to another. And the Roy family proved this again with the third season’s climatic end as the siblings discover that their plans to stop their father from selling the company failed because Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) had betrayed them, giving Logan the leverage he needed to stop his children.

Season 4 will pick up where Season 3 left off with the sale of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo being set up. Tech Visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) will continue to make moves to buy the company while the prospect of the sale provokes angst and division among the Roys with everyone thinking about what their lives will look like after the sale. This will set the tone for the familiar power struggles fans love about the drama.

The drama will star old cast members reprising their roles and some new faces for the fourth season including Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoe Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, Jeannie Berlin, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

Also, returning cast members will include Harriet Walter who plays Lady Caroline Collingwood, James Cromwell who plays Ewan Roy, Natalie Gold who plays Rava Roy, and Caitlin Fitzgerald who plays Tabitha.

The three seasons of Succession have received 48 Emmy nominations and won 13, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third season. The HBO show is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as show runner.

Succession season 4 will debut on Sunday, March 26, at 9 pm on HBO. Check out more images below:

