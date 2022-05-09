The creator has confirmed that there is still no end in sight for the series.

Succession Season 3 ended, similarly to the other two seasons, with a major plot twist which once again completely shifted the power dynamics in the Roy family. This, of course, made fans eager to know how things will play out. How will the Roy siblings recover from the huge blow Logan (Brian Cox) dealt upon them? The answer to this should come in Season 4, the scripts for which, according to creator Jesse Armstrong, are almost complete.

Armstrong offered a few updates on the beloved HBO series on Sunday, May 8, at the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony in London, in which Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor for his role as Tom Wambsgans. Concerning the actor’s victory, Variety quoted Armstrong as saying: “Matthew is just a lovely guy. Since it’s his night, I’m not ashamed to say that he’s just always a pleasure to work with,” adding that Macfadyen “can do anything as an actor.”

The creator also explained a little about the writing process: “We’re almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over...They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

RELATED: Top 10 'Succession' Episodes To Watch Over and Over

In regard to the plot, the creator naturally kept his lips sealed, offering no hints as to how the show will pick up after the huge bomb Logan dropped on his kids. Perhaps even more surprising was the fact that Tom went behind his wife’s back and told Logan about his children’s plans to prevent the sale of Waystar Royco, giving the patriarch time to formulate a countermeasure. In addition, Armstrong also stated that he has no plans in mind as to when the show will have its finale: “I don’t think it should go on forever [but] we are still having fun at the moment.”

Succession first premiered on HBO in June 2018. The critically-acclaimed series also stars, in addition to Cox and Macfadyen, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Alan Ruck, Parker Sawyers, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Rob Yang, J. Smith-Cameron, and Fisher Stevens.

'Moon Knight': May Calamawy Talks the "Really Special" Impact of Becoming Scarlet Scarab

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (271 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe