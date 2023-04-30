Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession.“Kill List,” the most recent episode of Succession Season 4, features a rather unexpected plot point involving the little-known Waystar Studios film franchise Kalispitron. From the top of the episode, conversations are swirling about its upcoming installment Kalispitron: Hibernation, currently in post-production and experiencing some significant setbacks. It’s revealed that the movie — which has already cost the company $225 million — will need an additional $25 million for reshoots and CGI, not to mention a second producer has quit due to stress, and the film seems just generally bad. Later on, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) try to covertly use the crisis to dissuade Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) from pursuing the acquisition deal with Waystar.

We’d forgive fans for thinking this storyline came a little out of nowhere — the production company is a relatively neglected division of the Waystar Royco brand, compared to ATN and Cruises especially, and often solely reminded of its existence by a singular shot of the studios in the Season 3 and 4 opening credits. Many will likely be surprised to find out that this isn’t even the first we’ve heard of Kalispitron — so what on Earth is it, and does it have any deeper meaning?

What Role Does the Kalispitron Franchise Play in 'Succession'?

The episode opens with Kendall, Roman, and movie execs discussing the “red flags” and “panicky vibes” that Kalispitron: Hibernation is radiating; extra spending is required, and it’s causing producers to ditch the project due to “mental collapse slash overload.” It’s not a great sign, but it’s interesting that the film is even getting this much attention in the first place — Logan (Brian Cox) rarely troubled himself with such matters, so perhaps this is a suggestion of the siblings having different priorities.

The movie itself, about “a sleepy robot in a cave,” is also of questionable quality — a fact that Kendall and Roman use to their advantage when they decide that actually, they don’t want to sell the company, despite it being their father’s dying mission. Since they have to act in the best financial interest of shareholders, they can’t simply turn down Matsson’s deal; instead, their approach is to try and put him off of Waystar and its assets, hoping that he’ll back out altogether. One of the ways in which they attempt this is by hosting a screening of the full three-hour “rough cut” of Kalispitron: Hibernation to the GoJo employees on the Norway trip.

The movie leaves its audience members bored and sleepy — Eba (Eili Harboe) even escapes part-way through. It ultimately doesn’t work, though; Kendall and Roman oversell the Kalispitron mess directly to Matsson, prompting him to question whether they are indeed tanking the deal. In an impassioned outburst, Roman lets slip that they have no intention of selling to him — as a result, Matsson goes to Frank with an exceedingly high offer they can’t refuse, rendering Kendall and Roman’s co-CEO dreams in tatters. Thankfully, Shiv (Sarah Snook) has a much more successful week than her brothers do.

All the References to Kalispitron in 'Succession' So Far

Kalispitron is name-dropped by Greg (Nicholas Braun) way back in Season 2, Episode 8; he describes it as “solid, mediocre entertainment” when debating his grandfather Ewan (James Cromwell) on Logan’s redeeming contributions to the world (or lack thereof). The fact that such a generic, middling franchise is probably the least offensive thing to come out of the Waystar empire is pretty depressing, but we’d expect nothing less from the corporation that’s aiding a fascist candidate in the looming presidential election.

One of the other rare times that Kalispitron is featured on the show is in Season 3, Episode 4 when a poster for Kalispitron: Destroyer of Moons is seen clearly in Greg’s office, indicating he could be a bigger fan than previously let on. The same film is also displayed on the StarGo streaming app in the Season 4 opening credits — one of the few new additions to the intro. These small reminders make it impossible for us to forget how dominant Waystar Royco really is: it’s a juggernaut on par with the most prolific media conglomerates around.

'Kalispitron' Parodies Modern Blockbusters

It’s up for interpretation what real-life franchise Kalispitron is supposed to be, but it has obvious parallels to Transformers, due to its subject, large budget, and box office expectations. While two of the Transformers movies are among the top 50 highest-grossing films, each earning more than a billion dollars worldwide, the franchise’s recent outings have failed to reach these heights. By the looks of things, Kalispitron might be headed in a similar direction.

On a broader level, Kalispitron represents countless blockbuster movies bogged down by production issues and franchises like Marvel and Fast & Furious that churn out films of varying caliber and substance that are nonetheless very expensive and often lucrative.

Is Waystar Capable of Making a Good Film?

This new Kalispitron drama has us questioning whether Waystar has any decent films at all in its catalog. Remember The Biggest Turkey In the World from Season 1? It was apparently so bad that Roman even broke up with his then-girlfriend for liking it, citing “irreconcilable differences.” It may have set a Thanksgiving box office record, but Roman remained disgusted by its very being. He’d even tried to thwart it when he worked at Waystar prior to the pilot episode. We’d say that the company's strengths lie elsewhere and that they should stick to ATN news and cruises, but the less said about those, the better. Whoever eventually takes over certainly has a big task on their hands.

Succession may be ending in a few weeks, and we can’t claim that the mystery surrounding Kalispitron was one that we’d been agonizingly waiting on an answer for. But for the die-hard fans who pick up on everything (we noticed that Kalispitron was a thing on maybe the third rewatch), it’s fun to finally have some more context on this franchise that’s been part of Succession-lore for several years.

