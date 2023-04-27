Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession. Throughout the four-year run of HBO's hit family drama Succession, we've met a number of characters we love to hate, and admittedly, hate to love. Early in Season 1, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholaus Braun) emerged as the oddball duo that makes us uncomfortable in the best (and worst) of ways. We just can't get enough of their toxic bromance. The two have combined to deliver some of the best and most memorable bits of dialogue in a show chock-full of excellent verbal sparring. Their alliance seemed to be on steady ground heading into the final season, but then the unimaginable happened: Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died. And it appears the foundation of the Tom-Greg relationship may have been shaken as well. As Greg seeks to carve out a spot for himself alongside the Roy children to form the "Roy Patrol" there is a noticeable void where the best duo used to reside that is ready to b filled with two unlikely Waystar employees. That's right, after Episode 5's "Kill List," we're shipping Karl (David Rasche) and Frank (Peter Friedman) as the new dynamic duo on Succession, and we'll tell you why.

They're More Than Just "Respected Greybeards"

Tom hilariously refers to the trio of Karl, Frank, and Gerri (J. Cameron Smith) as a "senior group of very respected greybeards" when discussing all the options that have now opened up with the passing of Roy patriarch Logan. They may have been relegated to the role of a couple of empty suits by the curmudgeonly former CEO and head honcho at Waystar, but now everything and everyone is squarely on the table, and Karl and Frank are starting to assert themselves into the succession dynamic more and more each week. These two really started feeling strong right after the surprise death of Logan in Episode 3. Karl and Frank are going to make sure that they get theirs (golden parachutes notwithstanding), and they're taking no prisoners. Plus, Karl is leveraged up to his eyeballs on a small Greek island real estate deal with his brother-in-law, and he's concerned about the Roy kiddos' commitment to Mattson's (Alexander Skarsgård) deal, which was the first of several funny comments by the reborn CFO.

How was that for a little bit of honesty in Episode 4 between Tom and a suddenly browbeating Chief Finance Officer Karl Muller, who dropped any and every pretense and "hypothetically" told Greg why he would be the odd man out to take over for Logan as CEO? It went a little something like, "You are a clumsy interloper and no one trusts you. The only guy pulling for you is dead, and now you're just married to the ex-bosses daughter, and she doesn't even like you. And you are fair and squarely f*****!" Tom just got dunked on by a newly confident corporate legend who did amazing things with cable in the 90s (according to a sarcastic Gerri). It's gold like this that has us refocused on Karl and Frank as the new senior version of Disgusting Brothers, but in a more avuncular way, right?

Did Karl and Frank Find a Revised Will?

When Frank uncovers a never-before-seen document among Logan's papers that has some redacted and revised notes regarding Logan's wishes upon his death, the "seeing, but not really seeing" anything exchange is some of the best dialogue in the fourth season. Frank is the executor of Logan's business affairs and everything has to be done above board to avoid both possible legal situations and bad optics for them moving forward. So the conversation about a "rather worrying piece of paper" goes a little something like, "Who else knows?" Frank asks, ensuring that the problem is contained within the room. Frank confirms that no one else knows about the new document and admits to Karl that, "I didn't even want to start thinking until you were here."

The distancing and plausible deniability is strong with Frank. He's been playing the game for a long time and knows how to move his chess pieces. Frank says, "Could it, might it....just go away?" And just like that, Frank and Karl are scheming better than Tom and Greg ever did. Frank replies to Karl's suggestion that the monkey wrench in their plans to sell Waystar and get huge retirement packages with, "Oh, of course. You were just speculating in a humorous way." And Frank is even there to reassure Kendall that Logan really did love his wayward and impetuous son when Ken doubts whether he was ever truly loved by his dad.

Karl and Frank Aren't Going Anywhere

They may have been on the chopping block before Logan boarded that plane to meet with Mattson in Episode 3, but now that the old man is gone, they have a brand-new lease on life and plan to live it to its fullest. When the Roy children, Tom, Greg, and Gerri head to Norway to close the deal with Mattson and Gojo in place of their father in Episode 5, Frank and Karl are front and center ready to trek to Scandinavia and have their voices heard.

The Roys know that Frank and Karl (and Gerri) are the lifeline between themselves and the powerful board of directors that still hold a 50% interest in the global multi-media conglomerate and must approve any deal that the Roy kids strike with Mattson, so they have to show some respect to the "village elders" (another delicious one-liner by showrunner Jesse Armstrong). They generously offer to go over their game plan one last time on the gondola as they head to the top of a mountain to meet with Mattson. So the two old cronies of Logan's are always lurking and have been playing high-stakes games for a lot longer than the Roys, and a heck of a lot longer than the now-shaky Greg and Tom union.