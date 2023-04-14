Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 3 of Succession.While it appeared that Succession had the potential to span for years and years like Mad Men or The Sopranos, creator Jesse Armstrong made the shocking announcement prior to the Season 4 premiere that it would be the show’s final installment. It was now evident that Succession will have to answer the inherent question that has been lingering in viewers’ minds since the beginning; who will remain on top? While all of Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children have made their pitches, they may be emotionally compromised in the aftermath of the shocking events of “Connor’s Wedding.” It seems like someone outside the family itself could sneak in and take over Waystar Royco, earning themselves the “Iron Throne” of the Succession universe. Right now, Karolina Novotney (Dagmara Domińczyk) has become the confident girlboss that Shiv (Sarah Snook) is failing to be.

Of course, Shiv’s confused emotional state is very understandable, as episode 3 included the shocking twist in which Logan dies amidst his flight overseas. Not since the famous “Red Wedding” on Game of Thrones or the series finale “Made in America” on The Sopranos has an HBO episode caught viewers off guard in such an extreme way, and it’s undeniably a showcase for Shiv, Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to work through their complicated feeling about their father. However, Karolina is not burdened by emotional ties to Logan; she understood that he would have wanted to secure the future of the company and that handing it over to people that were “not serious” would be disastrous. Clearly, if Waystar Royco is going to survive, it’s going to be in the hands of an outsider.

Karolina Has To Manage the Roys

Image via HBO

Karolina has been the head of public relations since the beginning of the series, which means that she’s observed all the craziness that emerged over the course of the first three seasons. Between Kendall’s attempted coup, Shiv’s disastrous marriage to Tom (Matthew McFayden), the leaking of the cruise documents, Greg’s (Nicholas Braun) embarrassing Washington, D.C. hearing, and the aftermath of the children’s alliance against their father, WayStar has been the butt of the joke more often than not. Karolina hasn’t just had to watch over how the company is perceived in public; she also has to protect it legally. Leadership requires tenacity and objectivity, and Karolina has embraced both of these traits to become the ultimate girlboss of the show.

The biggest problem with Waystar’s future is the Roys themselves. There’s no way for the company to rebrand itself as a powerful media conglomerate without reminding the market of the family that built it, and the Roys have been involved in one too many public scandals and controversies to ever be truly taken seriously. While some may compare the Roys to today’s media empires dominated by particular dynasties, the Roys lack the support of a fervent following of obsessive followers. Karolina understands that due to this, keeping the family out of the spotlight is important. Shiv appears too cold and detached to ever take on a leadership position, Connor is still going through with his ridiculous scheme to win the United States Presidential Election, Logan could burst into an impromptu fit of rage or rap concert at any moment, and Roman’s erratic behavior is about as unpredictable as it gets. It’s a minor miracle that Karolina has managed to only let a fraction of this leak out.

Prior to his surprise health crisis, Logan was surrounded by his inner circle of advisors to discuss their options moving forward. While Frank (Peter Friedman), Kerry (Zoe Winters), Karl Muller (David Rasche), Tom, and Karolina are all those that he values, it’s only Karolina who knows what to do in this situation. She immediately identifies that Kerry is going to be an issue. A potential news anchor who had obviously been getting in Logan’s good graces to gain power, Karolina represented a major threat to the company’s image of professionalism. Maintaining the quality of their programming amidst the takeover is integral to showing its value, and Karolina isn’t about to let anything slip. She can immediately tell that Kerry is only going to waste the valuable time they have to make a quick decision, and is still in a state of shock. It’s unlikely that Kerry would be looking to secure anyone’s future but her own, so Karolina makes the correct move to cut her out of the meeting process altogether.

RELATED: If You Love 'Succession,' Check Out Jesse Armstrong’s 'Peep Show'

Karolina Knows How To Respond

Image via HBO

We don’t see the immediate moment where Logan’s health declines, but Karolina is perpetually ready with a response. As she observed during Logan’s fiery “call to arms” speech for the staff, Tom tends to fumble in moments where he should be showing confidence, and that’s not the kind of attitude that they need to be promoting at a time like this. Tom’s primary job is now to communicate with Logan’s children, and specifically break the news to Shiv.

As for Frank and Karl, they’re members of Logan’s old guard whose power had largely been determined by their loyalty. Karolina knows that Frank is more personally tied to the Roy children than any of the other senior staffers; Roman may dislike him vehemently, but Kendall has an affinity for his father’s advisor and views him as a paternal presence in his life that Logan had never fulfilled. Perhaps Frank’s empathy for Kendall could result in a decision made out of sympathy and not a strategy, which is exactly what Karolina knows they need to avoid. She pushes that they must put out a PR response as soon as the plane lands, and works with Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens) to craft the perfect statement.

While their PR response is ultimately taken over by the children, Karolina has shown that she can react in times of crisis to unexpected circumstances. The Roys could crumble, but their name will live on, and Karolina has the ambition, vigor, and experience to put the company in the best position. Whether she’s at the top of the mantle or simply guiding the next leader, Karolina’s attitude is one that the company desperately needs.