Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 5 of Succession.While the Roy family turn against each other every other episode, if there's one person who's been loyal to Kendall (Jeremy Strong) through all four seasons of Succession, it's his personal assistant Jess Jordan (Juliana Canfield). We are first introduced to Jess towards the beginning of Season 1, and though she never plays a particularly pivotal role in the events of the narrative, she becomes a rather sympathetic character for the audience to identify with. Several peripheral characters have come and gone since Succession began, but unlike almost everyone else in Kendall's life, Jess is always there for him, no matter the seemingly impossible requests he throws at her.

Who is Jess Jordan?

Image via HBO

Jess is Kendall's extremely capable and overworked assistant who doesn't appear to be bound to Waystar but only to Kendall himself. We don't see other characters in Succession with personal assistants aside from Logan (Brian Cox), who develops an ambiguously sexual/romantic relationship with his assistant Kerry (Zoe Winters) toward the end of Season 3. But despite his many faults, Kendall wouldn't dream of trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with Jess, who's worked for him for years and seen him at his lowest more than his father or siblings ever have. Aside from the incident at Shiv's (Sarah Snook) wedding, Jess knows all of Kendall's secrets. She knows about his shoplifting, she's picked up drugs for him, taken care of his children's pet rabbit, acted as a mediator between him and Logan, and so much more.

Jess doesn't really get any big moments or snappy one-liners, but she's always there to get the job done. She's soft-spoken, but her wide-eyed expressions sometimes catch your attention when there's a particularly chaotic situation taking place. Jess always keeps her composure in high pressure situations, and at times you can tell she's holding herself back from cursing someone out, due in no small part to Canfield's understated acting choices. Her standout moment is undoubtedly her subtly exasperated reaction to hearing the news that Kendall's kids' rabbit is sick during the Waystar shareholder meeting in Season 3. She perfectly encapsulates the frustration of dealing with a stubborn, volatile boss and having to watch easily avoidable consequences unfold from a distance so as to not overstep your bounds.

How Kendall Relies on Jess

Image via HBO

Succession revolves primarily around patriarch Logan Roy and the Big Three (Kendall, Roman, and Shiv), but there are several characters that reside mostly in the periphery of the action, but who are still important in their relationships to the other main characters. Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) can similarly be found lurking in the background for no particular reason, but unlike Greg, Jess knows how to blend in until she's needed. "Why is Greg here?" is a thought that has undoubtedly crossed the minds of other characters and Succession viewers alike, but Jess' presence isn't given a second thought. She's an extension of Kendall and always seems to be present even in more private moments like when Kendall blows up at his siblings for siding with their dad in the second episode of Season 3.

Though Kendall would never admit it, Jess is essentially one of his best friends and closest confidants. She's paid to do so, of course, but Jess is always there for Kendall in his time of need in a way that his family never have. Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) is Kendall's only other friend that we know of who has shown time and again that he will always prioritize his own interests, but no matter what happens at Waystar, Jess' loyalties lie with Kendall. According to an interview with Canfield for The Cut, we have Jeremy Strong to thank for Jess' continued presence in the series. Strong's often-discussed Method approach to Kendall's character also extends to Jess, with Canfield sharing, “There were times when Jess wasn’t written into a scene, and he would be like, ‘Where’s Jess? I think Jess would be here.' That’s why I ended up in those scenes and why I kept coming back because Jeremy is just so committed."

Though she may fade into the background at times, Jess has always been an important part of Kendall's entourage, sometimes teaming up with Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk) to prevent Kendall from doing something embarrassing or ill-advised. Jess has dealt with some incredibly stressful situations — like Kendall asking her to get in touch with the world's best doctors in the span of two minutes as Logan is dying — but she does get her rare moments to shine. In last Sunday's episode we even see her looking rather proud of herself (and rightfully so) after she was able to preemptively get ahold of Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) kill list. As we reach the halfway point of Succession's fourth and final season, if there's one person that deserves to make it out okay, it's Kendall's unsung hero, devoted assistant Jess.