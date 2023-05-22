The era of Succession is coming to a close, and in typically demented fashion, the Roys are fighting until the bitter end. The finale promises to answer the question of which Roy will ultimately win the war to take over WaystarRoyco, while holding off the threat of Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Matsson.

Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, the de facto successor to the throne vacated by his father, Logan (Brian Cox) – at least in his own mind – has been chatting with the official Succession podcast on HBO about the moves Kendall has made – and is making – but the Faustian pact he's had to agree to in order to advance his own ruthless ambition.

And, in some synergy that his network will be thrilled with, he has been comparing Kendall's actions to that of another anti-hero from one of HBO's legendary back catalogue – someone else who is used to fighting fire with fire, and burning everything in its path. Kendall sees all of his siblings and those around him with someone, and realises he has left himself utterly isolated – a personal cost that comes with the price of climbing the ladder to the top of the world.

Image via HBO

"It's a Dracarys Moment"

"It’s kind of like a Dracarys moment for Kendall. Starting from the end of episode six, really, I think he can see the endgame. A lot of things happen in the ninth episode. Him feeling blamed for the election and his culpability in making this kind of Faustian bargain, really, he’s compromised himself utterly, and he knows it. I think he’s in turmoil. The real moral jeopardy that we see in the previous episode. But [his ex-wife] Rava [Natalie Gold] calling him on that and taking the kids out of the city, and then Jess also defecting. In a way, his assistant Jess, I mean she’s such a fantastic character and Juliana Canfield is a brilliant actor, and I love that they gave her this great scene. But she is in a sense one of the only people that Kendall has left. Everyone else is gone. Shiv has a relationship with Tom; other characters we see in relationship with people. And Jess is sort of the one place that Kendall feels safe, so for it to come from there is a real mortal wound for Kendall. He keeps pressing on, but he’s really, I think, unseated by that a bit, which only sharpens his need to get what he wants. So I think he’s just doubling down."

The feature length series finale of Succession will air this Sunday on HBO at 9pm. You can catch the entire series via Max. Here's a quick look at next weekend's finale down below.