Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 9 of Succession.Succession is now less than a week away from its series finale, and the board is set for the Roy kids to battle for Logan's (Brian Cox) legacy in the last episode. This week's episode, "Church and State," narrows the race down to Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), as they each deliver their eulogies at their father's funeral as a way of tacitly staking their claim to the throne of Waystar Royco. Despite Shiv's apparent success in the behind-the-scenes game, it is Kendall who draws applause with a visceral and a little terrifying account of what it's like being the son of the world's most powerful man. His intentions are clear, but does he have what it takes to "Logan up" for good?

Succeeding Logan is no easy task. The man who built an empire and dealt with kings, queens, presidents, and prime ministers was a multi-faceted character regarded by many in Succession as the person to ultimately mold the current way of life — and, let's be frank, none of his children have what it takes to follow his act, not at this point, at least. But the power vacuum he left behind is certainly forcing them to learn to swim now that there's no father to support them.

Kendall's True Goal Has Always Been to Succeed Logan

Image via HBO

Kendall has always been the first of Logan's kids to come to mind when thinking of who should succeed the old man. Succession literally begins with him preparing to take over the company, only to see his father decide to come back after a while. Logan couldn't bear to see anyone who wasn't like him leading his company, and that hit Kendall deeply — so deeply that he spends three whole seasons trying to get his father's attention one way or another, either by helping him or by antagonizing him, all that just to prove the old man wrong.

Half the series, in fact, sees Kendall trying to break away from his father and his very large and dark shadow. The Season 2 finale, "This Is Not for Tears," is that tipping point for him, when he finally stands up to his father and denounces all the wrongdoing that's been going on in Waystar Royco for decades. Watching from outside, we know Kendall didn't do this because he's different from Logan, or because he's an idealist or anything like that. He did it because, earlier, Logan said he didn't have what it takes to lead the family business because was "not a killer." After hearing that, who better to kill than the very person who says that? Logan himself smirks seeing Kendall's betrayal because the child is finally learning the chops from the father. It wouldn't be surprising if that was the moment Logan underlined Kendall's name on his will, even.

Kendall proceeds to take on a virtuous facade as if he were Luke Skywalker standing up to his evil Darth Vader of a father and, eventually, even manages to snag his siblings' support in the Season 3 finale, "All the Bells Say," and the three of them start sailing together towards a sunset away from their father, but that never was a real possibility for any of them. Kendall still had eyes for his father, Shiv immediately started talking to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) again and then with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) never knew what exactly he wanted.

All Kendall ever wanted was to succeed his father, although that is a tragedy in itself. Every child's first impulse about their future is to want to be like their parents, because that's the first reference we have in life. But to grow up, see the world, form your own family, and still not be able to put things in perspective about one's upbringing is indeed tragic, because it anchors the person's future forever to their past. It robs them of the possibility of ever being their own person, and that's what happened to Kendall. He was always anchored to Logan, and, deep down, that's what he always wanted. That's what his eulogy was all about.

Kendall Has Always Been the One Most Like Logan

Image via HBO

But it took Kendall a long time to truly become who he wanted and was always meant to be. It took, in fact, Logan dying for that to happen. We were all shocked by how things happened back in Episode 3 of the current season, "Connor's Wedding," but in the very next episode, "Honeymoon States," the Roy kids immediately started their respective scheming to support their sole claim to the throne of Waystar, and that's when their true natures finally began to blossom.

The whole business context forced Kendall and Roman to share the position of CEO, given that the first had his father's backing by the will and the latter was next in the succession line of the company. But, while Roman was infatuated with the power he now held, Kendall immediately started taking steps to secure it for himself. His scenes blackmailing Hugo (Fisher Stevens) were always about that, and he feels comfortable doing it, he just couldn't bring himself to when his father was still around. But he is Logan's son through and through.

In "Church and State," Kendall's eulogy is terrifying because it reveals to the world that there's a child of Logan who understood just how evil his father was, but doesn't care about it. In fact, Kendall openly wants to be like him: "That magnificent, awful force of him, but, my God, I hope it's in me." That's a way of staking his sole claim to Logan's legacy. Even before that, in the previous episodes, he started displaying a ruthlessness he never seemed to have, plainly aware of the fact that he's going to have to fight his sister for control of the family legacy. His eulogy at the funeral was terrifyingly impressive, and his dealing with Hugo is something Logan himself has probably done in the past. He did both in the presence of Logan's body and had no issue at all. In fact, it seemed to push him forward.

Now, as we approach the final feature-length episode of Succession, the sides are finally clear. On one side, there's Kendall, a Shakespearean tragedy of a man who dreams of nothing more than to be his father. On the other side, Shiv, who may have many of Logan's traits, is ultimately a change in the way things are done in business. The battle is not just about Logan's legacy, it's also about how the world will be shaped after his death. There's only one way to keep Logan in power, though, and that's by having Kendall on the throne.

The series finale of Succession premieres this Sunday on HBO and Max.