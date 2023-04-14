Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 3 of Succession.The third episode of the final season of Succession shook up the series and television as we know it by killing off the lead character Logan Roy. Even though his fate has been looming over the show since the pilot, his death still came as a shock to everyone. The episode was masterfully crafted to show the character’s reactions in real-time, and the focal point was rightfully on the Roy siblings. There’s no denying that the emotional responses from Shiv, Roman, and Kendall were heartbreaking. However, it was the reactions from Colin (Scott Nicholson) and Kerry (Zoe Winters) that really felt like a punch to the gut.

Colin and Logan Have a Much Closer Relationship Than We Realize

Image via HBO

Since the beginning of Succession, Colin has acted as a silent shadow to Logan Roy. He provides Secret-Service level security to the Waystar Royco patriarch and quietly handles the threats that come the family’s way. While Logan treats almost everyone around him like disposable puppets, Colin is seemingly his most trusted and reliable asset. The relationship between Logan and Colin never gets a moment in the spotlight until the season four premiere episode.

After Logan realizes that his kids will not make an appearance at his birthday gathering, he ducks out early and strolls through Central Park with Colin following close behind. They then sit together at a snug diner booth where Logan shows more genuine fondness than we’ve ever seen before. “You’re a good guy. You’re my pal. You’re my best pal,” he says to Colin with true sincerity. Logan is expressing a bleakness in this conversation— he holds a strong belief that people are meaningless unless measured in economic units. He even trods into existential foreshadowing by asking Colin if he thinks there is any life after death.

As the events of episode three unfold, one by one, each character finds out that Logan’s heart has stopped, and it’s not looking good. The audience anticipates seeing the reactions from Shiv, then Connor, then Geri, and so on, forgetting that Colin is arguably the closest person to him. The only time Colin is shown after Logan is confirmed dead is near the end of the episode, as the body is being lifted off the plane. It’s as innocuous and short-lived as most of Colin’s scenes, except this one packs a devastating punch. His job is to protect Logan at all costs, so now what? Colin has always carried an unbreakable stoicism, but in this fleeting moment, he looks completely shattered.

Everyone Grieves in Different Ways, Give Kerry a Break

Image via HBO

The only other character that has earned the spot of Logan’s right-hand person is Kerry. She started as just another eager member of Logan’s entourage in season two and worked her way up to be his solely devoted assistant. She gained her position by being just as ruthless as Logan and utterly agreeable with everything he wanted. That likely led to her taking over more personal duties than just professional ones. Though it was never explicitly shown, everyone who witnessed them interact (audience included) could tell Kerry had become his side piece. Because Logan had yet to discard or berate her, that shows a level of intimacy and trust he had for her.

On that fateful plane ride in Episode 3, Kerry was likely the last person Logan ever spoke to. After staying by his side through endless chest compressions, Kerry enters the back end of the jet where the rest of the Waystar team strategizes the next steps. She emerges tearful, shaking, stuttering, and with a bewildering smile on her face. In classic Succession fashion, her reaction becomes a punchline for the rest of the crew. Tom chimes in, “Judging by her grin, it looks like she caught a foul ball at Yankee Stadium.” And Karl aptly coins her “Chuckles the Clown.” Though this moment provided a much-needed comic relief in an otherwise heartwrenching episode, Kerry’s reaction was a showcase of an utter state of shock. She watched someone she has devoted her life to die slowly, and for some, laughing through the pain is the only way to process that trauma. In many ways, Kerry’s grin was a more authentic response to grief than immediately drafting a press release.

Every character from the incomparable ensemble of Succession got their moment to express just what Logan meant to them above all the drama. The heartbreaking scenes with Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor will go down in television history. But, no matter how much Shiv denies that they were estranged from their father, they were. The two people in the world that were closest to Logan Roy were not blood relatives; they were Colin and Kerry. As shown in the season opener, Logan had lost all faith in people and in life itself. His bitterness had overcome him, and the only resolve he found was in the company of his bodyguard and his assistant. In an episode jam-packed with heavyweight emotional scenes, we can’t forget the subtle yet impactful wreckage left by Colin and Kerry.