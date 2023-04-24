Succession has been bringing us twist after twist in its final season. From Logan Roy (Brian Cox) dying in the beginning half of the season to now Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) taking over the company, the show has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats week after week. This has made for an absolutely incredible Season 4 thus far to the series. Given that the reality of most fans viewing pleasure is that we have zero idea what the "business" side of things mean, this season has done a great job of bringing us into the deal and teaching us a bit about what the Roy family is doing with Waystar Royco as well as their news station ATN.

Through all the excitment, one person that is not worried about Succession's latest episode is fan favorite Peter Friedman, per The Hollywood Reporter. In the latest episode, we saw what happens with GoJo gets involved with the Roy family. Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) had been working on a deal with the family prior to Logan's death and, as we see in Roman's rant at him in Season 4 Episode 5 "Kill List," there's a part of Roman and Kendall that think the mess around what Matsson was doing with Waystar Royco is part of the reason their father died. Now whether or not that was the grief talking is something that remains to be seen but Roman said it and it does make sense. But outside of Roman, Kendall, and Shiv (Sarah Snook) dealing with Matsson and the business side of things, the rest of the old guard, as they're called, came to Norway to see whether or not they'd make it if Matsson and GoJo did buy Waystar Royco. Hence the "Kill List" of it all.

One character who has become a fan favorite throughout the years and is someone that, for the most part, just tried to get the entire Roy family to see reason has been Frank (Friedman). He was close with Logan, would try to talk with Kendall when he was ousted by the rest of his family, and when the other Roy siblings joined Kendall on their father's bad side, Frank still attempted to talk with them all. Out of everyone's fake emotional turmoil over Logan and trying to befriend his kids after their rise to power, the only one that seemed at least somewhat genuine in his attempts was Frank. And yet Norway didn't exactly go his way.

In "Kill List," Frank and Karl (David Rasche) sort of stay on their own, thinking that their legacy with the company will save them but by the end, when the severance list is intercepted by the remaining members of Waystar Royco's old guard on the plane, it seems that only the women have survived. (Love it for Karolina and Gerri). But it does include Frank, and so Friedman spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what that means for the future of Frank and the Roys.

What Does the Kill List Mean for Succession Season 4?

Everyone is on a plane back from Norway when they see this potential "Kill List" and no one knows what it means. But for Frank, he's been here before. In fact, he was fired in the first ever episode of the television show and he just keeps showing up despite the fact that Logan let him go. And for Friedman, he's also wondering what that means for this list if he wasn't even technically rehired.

I look forward to being illuminated on that, sometime in the future. I often wonder that! What keeps this guy, who we think may have some moral code, hanging with the sharks? He loves them, and he has for decades, but I don’t know if that’s the answer. He might like being close to power, and all that it affords. We just haven’t seen him on his shopping trips. We just don’t know much about the guy.

Friedman went on to talk about how he just goes with the flow with Frank and learns about him as the show progresses, stating:

HBO had an electronic press kit during the second episode of the very first season. They asked me about the character. I had to go, “Ah…I just got here!” And not much has changed. I gather more about my character from what people write on different lists, what their surmises are, than I know about him. But I think he is warm and avuncular, but there must be something that is attracted by these fellows.

But Frank being out doesn't seem to bother Friedman. "Well, if Logan’s out, the company’s attraction is out, for me. It’s time to start the rest of my life. I do worry about Kendall and the kids, I guess, but it’s time for me to stop worrying." So does Frank care about the Kill List? Doesn't seem likely, at least if what Friedman said is anything to go off of.