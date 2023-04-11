It wasn't easy to keep one of the biggest moments in recent television history a secret, and the cast and crew behind Succession learned that the hard way. During this past Sunday's episode, titled "Connor's Wedding", Logan Roy (Brian Cox) finally dropped dead, leaving behind one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world and a dysfunctional family that never got to fix their issues. While the death of the character was somehow expected, it was hard to predict it would take place in the third episode of the season and under this particular context.

Given how plenty of scenes from the final season of Succession were filmed on location, and the attention the series gains from its audience, it would've been easy for the secret surrounding Logan's death to leak online months before the episode aired. Cox himself talked about the great lengths he had to go through in order to deceive anyone who tried to figure out what was going on, but it has now been revealed that even the writers of the show had to be very careful. Georgia Pritchett, an executive producer and screenwriter for the HBO drama, shared through her social media the process behind hiding Logan's passing from the public.

According to Pritchett, while the team already knew that Logan would die ever since the previous season of Succession entered pre-production, the writers had to hide the secret all over again when it was time to film the scenes for the episode. They decided to use Larry David as a codename for anything related to Logan's passing during production, so the whiteboards used to schedule shooting often referred to the chapter as "Connor's Wedding/Larry David". The name of the Curb Your Enthusiasm star worked like a charm, and no one was able to figure out this week's big twist.

Image via HBO

Improvised Reactions From Logan's Kids

During the very emotional episode there was one moment that stood from a bunch of stellar performances from the cast of the prestigious drama. After the press conference where the Roy children announced the death of their father to the public, Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) embrace each other, while they try to confront their mixed feelings over losing their father. According to Mark Mylod, the director behind "Connor's Wedding", the moment was completely improvised by the actors, giving an extra emotional weight to the already powerful visual.

While you wait for a new episode of Succession to air on Sunday, you can check out Georgia Pritchett's official post below: