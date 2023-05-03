Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 6 of Succession.Throughout the entire run of HBO’s Succession, the Roy kids have consistently lived under their father's rule. Showrunner Jessie Armstrong focuses each of the show's first three seasons on a different child being put in the running to be the future CEO of their family company Waystar Royco. Now in Season 4, after Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) sudden death, the battle for power within the global media company is in full swing, with brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) as acting CEOs whilst their sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) struggles to find power within the company. Still grieving their father’s death, each of the Roy children deals with their new positions within the company in different ways, with the latest episode “Living+” showcasing that. It’s a reminder that despite being gone, Logan remains a present figure in their lives.

Roman Is Desperate To Be Like His Father

Arguably the child closest to Logan is Roman, the youngest of the Roy children. Spending the majority of Season 3 working closely with his father, eyes firmly on the CEO position, he proves himself to be surprisingly suited to the role, adopting traits from Logan along the way. It’s Logan’s brutal and power-hungry side that Roman aspires towards, a sharp contrast to his behind-closed-doors relationship with Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), which ultimately lead to his fall from grace in the season finale after the dick pic he tried to send to her was accidentally sent to Logan. Throughout this time, similarities grow between Logan and Roman, the latter being the Roy likely most suited to the CEO role, with Logan inviting him back to Waystar Royco early in Season 4.

Later in the season, Roman has found himself struggling to process his emotions after delivering Logan a feisty voicemail shortly before his death. Roman’s guilt has continued to fester within him, urging him to make his father proud, and in the latest episode “Living+” takes his brutal decision-making a step too far, making irrational decisions within the company’s personnel without considering the consequences. In attempting to replicate his father’s actions, he’s causing Waystar to begin to implode, firing those who question his decisions. For Roman to succeed as CEO of the company, it’s essential that he leaves his grief behind and focus on adding his own leadership rather than replicating the attitudes of his abusive late father.

Kendal Still Needs Logan’s Approval

Throughout Succession, Kendall Roy has consistently been obsessed with creating an exciting public image for himself. From publicly rapping for his dad, to being moments away from hanging himself from a burning cross on his birthday, he prides himself in his theatrics and grand gestures. Kendall is seemingly obsessed with gaining the approval of others, clearly using these large set pieces to win over the public and his investors. “Living+” once again showcases that, as Kendall’s larger-than-life demands for a set and special effects at the presentation collapse, it causes him to think of a simpler, intimate alternative.

As Kendall takes to the stage his father appears on the screen behind him, a towering image with Kendall tiny in comparison. The two proceed to engage in a conversation with the use of highly-edited, unseen footage that Logan had pre-recorded prior to his death. Despite seeming like a tribute band performing after the death of their lead singer, the obvious attempt to pull on the heartstrings of Waystar’s investors is a huge success, with Kendall’s public image receiving a huge boost. The imagery of such a large Logan looking over a tiny Kendall is a reminder of Logan’s continued presence in Kendall’s mind, their difficult past influencing Kendall’s need for the approval of others. It’s a plot point that harks back to all of Kendall’s bad decisions that ultimately lead to the father and son becoming enemies. Logan’s constant neglect to give Kendall approval only made him ache for it more and now with his father gone, it’s affecting his interactions with the public. If Kendall is ever to leave his father behind, he must first find approval within himself.

Shiv Struggles to Have a Voice at Waystar

The black Sheep of the main Roy trio, Sarah Snook’s Shiv, has spent most of her life away from Waystar, instead focusing on politics, an area which ironically has since become occupied by eldest son Connor Roy (Alan Ruck). Since leaving politics to join Waystar, Shiv has struggled to find a voice at the company, consistently being overlooked by the men in charge, including her father, despite his early promise to train her to be the next CEO. It’s unclear whether this promise was genuine, or a tactical move by Logan. His hesitance to confess his plans for Shiv during their attempt at acquiring competing global media company Pierce suggests the latter. It’s a combination of Shiv’s lack of experience at the company and Logan’s outdated, misogynistic values that seem to hold her back from gaining the respect of her father.

Despite working well as a team separate from Waystar at the beginning of Season 4, once returning to the family company after Logan’s death, old habits return as Shiv struggles to have any input with business decisions led by her brothers. After hardly being considered for Waystar’s interim CEO, Shiv is pushed to the side, with brothers Kendall and Roman sharing the mantle. Since then, we’ve seen Shiv continuously be left out of the bold movements her brothers are making in relation to GoJo’s acquisition of Waystar, despite their agreement to keep her included in such conversations. As Kendal and Roman continue to follow in their father’s ways, Logan’s values continue to hold Shiv back from succeeding in the company, his lack of respect for her still causing her issues from beyond the grave.

As Succession heads towards its climax with Logan long gone, it’s clear that his presence is still felt by the Roy kids. In order for any of them to succeed in becoming Waystar’s new CEO, they must learn to conquer the ghosts which their father has left them and fight for their own, unique voices within the company.