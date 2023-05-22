Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 9 of Succession.One of the longest mysteries of Succession has finally been answered, courtesy of this week's episode. In Season 4 Episode 9, at Logan's (Brian Cox) funeral, Ewan Roy (James Cromwell), Logan's estranged older brother, decides to give his own eulogy despite attempted protests from the kids as well as Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun). If there can be a moral member of the Roy family, Ewan is probably it. He's not perfect, but he hasn't ever shied away from calling out Logan for who he is. He doesn't hold back when eulogizing Logan, either but in the process, he reveals the answer to a long-wondered question about the Roy patriarch's origins.

Who Is Rose Roy?

Image via HBO

As you'll remember, Rose Roy has been mentioned in Season 2's "Dundee," the episode that sees the Roys going back to Logan's childhood home. In a move to cause a rift between prospective Waystar CEO Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter) and Logan, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) tells Rhea to pay tribute to Rose, and it immediately upsets Logan.

Up until now, there hasn't been much to know about Rose. We know she died under circumstances that have never been addressed until now, and that Logan blames himself for her death. Given Logan's temper and tendency to abuse his children and grandchildren in outbursts of anger, you might think that Rose's demise was because of this — but Ewan reveals a much sadder truth during the eulogy he gives for his late brother.

What Happened to Rose?

Image via HBO

As Ewan explains, during World War II, he and Logan were sent away from Dundee, Scotland for their safety. But when the engine of their ship stopped working, they were left in the ocean without the convoy. As Ewan describes it: "They told us children that if we spoke or coughed or moved an inch, that the U-boats would catch the vibrations through the hull, and we would die in the drink, right there in the hold. Three nights and two days, we stayed quiet, a four-year-old and a five-and-a-half-year-old speaking with our eyes."

Once the two had been relocated to Quebec, Canada, the boys' uncle, Noah, raised them. We learned early on Succession that Noah was abusive and demanding, personality traits that Logan likely inherited from him — as well as visible scars on Logan's back that clearly indicate the abuse suffered at the hands of his uncle was physical, too. But, Ewan reveals in his eulogy that Logan was sent away to school, due to the fact that their uncle and aunt had money and could afford to send him to a better one. Logan hated the experience and soon got sick with polio; as Ewan tells it, he complained until he was finally sent home "under his own steam."

By this point, Rose, their baby sister, was also in Quebec — but, as Ewan details, Logan was convinced that he brought his sickness back with him, and that he was ultimately responsible for killing Rose: "He always believed that he brought home the polio with him which took her. I don't even know if that's true, but our aunt and uncle certainly did nothing to disabuse him of that notion," Ewan says to a stunned church. "They let it lie with him."

What Does This Mean for Logan?

Image via HBO

Filling in this final missing piece of Logan's puzzle gives us a more complete picture of the man. He wasn't insidious or abusive to his sister, and Rose didn't die because of some accident that was at his hands. She died because she was sick, and he blamed himself for it his entire life. He was told by his aunt and uncle that he was the cause of her death and that lingered with him afterward, making the subject of his sister a sore one for anyone who mentioned Rose by name in the future.

Logan Roy was a complicated figure and there's no doubt that he used to physically abuse Roman (Kieran Culkin) — who even makes a passing reference to it at one point in this week's episode, when he says his father "made him breathe funny" — and possibly his other children. He certainly emotionally abused them and pitted them against each other. It's worth pondering just how different the Roy patriarch would have been had he not traveled to Quebec in the first place or if he had stayed at school. It's a what-if game with no clear answers, but at least now we have some more of the answers where Logan himself is concerned heading into the show's final episode next week.

The finale of Succession Season 4 premieres next Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.