Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 4 of Succession.In Episode 4 of the final season of Succession Episode 4 entitled, "Honeymoon States", the shock of the family patriarch and Waystar Royco head honcho Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) sudden death is still reverberating through the marbled hallways and vaulted ceilings of his sprawling Manhattan apartment. There is still a palpable calm and quiet as the family and business associates all gather and absorb the loss, and just about everybody is already taking the initial steps of jockeying for controlling interest in the global media conglomerate family business. But one character was there after a prolonged absence who appears to have no interest in anything Waystar but is still very much invested in the Roy family's grieving process and seeing to the late mogul's personal assets and interests.

That's right, Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbas), Logan's headstrong third wife made a triumphant return to the show just in time to insert herself into the handling of her late husband's enormous amount of private assets. Many may have thought that she was no longer in the picture, but at the end of Season 3, when Kendall makes misconduct allegations against Logan, it is agreed upon that it would present a better optic if he remains married to Marcia — if only on paper, and a divorce was never completed.

Marcia Is There Waiting

Image via HBO

The first person Kendall (Jeremy Strong) sees upon entering his late father's penthouse foyer is a welcoming Marcia. It's almost as if she has been waiting to greet everyone and anyone who walks through the door. She explains her presence to Kendall, who is a little taken aback by her presence having thought she and Logan were completely estranged. But Marcia is quick to clarify, "I came as soon as I heard." Adding, "We spoke intimately every evening. We were very close. It was complicated, but we spoke intimately every evening." Who knew? Apparently, not Kendall, nor us, but we're loving the fact that she is back and looks to be taking no prisoners and going about her business quickly and without flinching. The capacity of her involvement moving forward isn't clear, but she wasn't mincing words or hedging her bets when it came to her own interests in the estate of Logan. Shiv puts it nicely when she says, "Death becomes her."

A Sale in Record Time!

Image via HBO

Her biggest financial asset is the penthouse, and it doesn't look like there is any debate about that. Places like that in the most exclusive part of Manhattan don't come cheap, and Marcia knows it. After a quick commiseration with the now upstart Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), she offers her condolences to the black sheep of the family, Connor (Alan Ruck), and his new wife Willa (Justine Lupe) the topic of conversation shifts quickly to the availability and value of the apartment. We already knew that Logan didn't care much for his eldest son after his heartbreaking speech during last week's episode, but Marcia is still playing the part of a grieving widow right up until Connor broaches the possibility of buying the place.

Within the blink of an eye and without hesitation, Marcia quotes him a price in the neighborhood of $60 to $70 million. As we said, she is there to take care of business and that business is Marcia's pocket book specifically the expedited liquidation of her biggest financial asset left to her by Logan. We don't want to read too much into this quick, spit handshake agreement between Marcia and Connor as it might just be her personality to want to tie up loose ends quickly and also keep the property within the family, but she sure is quick to settle on the lower end of $60 million, wasn't she? Connor offered up $63 million and that is that.

Marcia vs. Kerry Gets Ugly

Image via HBO

Logan and Marcia had a "complicated" relationship for sure. Logan may have been old, but it didn't prevent him from wanting and needing to entertain dalliances with younger women. Hell, 99% of the female population is younger than Logan, but his most recent relationship was with someone considerably younger than him, and more importantly, a lot younger than Marcia. When a disheveled and broken up Kerry (Zoe Winters) crashes the gathering, Marcia isn't having any of her or the fact that she appears to be the only one outside the family who appears genuinely shaken by Logan's death. She's a blathering mess, and Marcia again doesn't waste any time establishing that there will be no room for the most recent female companion of her late husband.

Her contempt for Kerry is unmistakable, and she makes no effort to hide her disdain for the assistant/ingénue Kerry telling Greg, "I told her not to do this!" Kerry meekly and shakily tells Marcia that she has a few things upstairs that she would like to collect. Nope. Not going to happen. Marcia tells the family henchman, Billy, to heel and escorts her out the back door as she makes a sad sack spectacle of herself. After Roman (Kieran Culkin) helps her gather the belongings that have spilled out of the cheap and hastily put-together bag, she is unceremoniously shown the back door where according to Marcia, they can, "Take her to the subway, so she can go back to her tiny little apartment." It's a terribly awkward situation that is yet another commentary by showrunner Jesse Armstrong on how the elite view all of us who don't have a 7 to 10-figure bank account.

Will Marcia Stick Around?

Image via HBO

The last we see of Marcia's most impactful return to Succession (other than a short, cursory word with Shiv (Sarah Snook) in the final minute) she is curt with Roman before doing an about-face and storming out of the room after having played her "married to a super wealthy man" card on poor simpleton, Kerry. Her iciness is a perfect fit for the vapid and impersonal relationships between all the Machiavellian schemers on the show. Whether she remains for the fallout of Logan's death for the rest of the show's fourth and final season remains to be seen. She may just be back for this episode to take care of Logan's affairs never to be heard from again. But, we are holding out hope that she claims a bigger stake in the crumbs of the enormous and complex cookie that are there for the taking in the show's final few episodes.