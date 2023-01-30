Succession, HBO's captivating drama series about an elite family's multimedia empire, just debuted a teaser trailer for its highly anticipated fourth season. At the end of Season 3 the Roy family's inner conflict reached a fever pitch when Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman's (Kiernan Culkin) plan to topple their father's rule of the company was undermined by a key betrayal from Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen). The fourth season draws a line through the Roy family as they prepare to go to war against each other.

Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub recently sat down with Succession's Nicholas Braun at Sundance to discuss his role in Cat Person, an upcoming indie film about the horrors of dating. Braun plays fan-favorite cousin Greg, a relative of the Roy family who happened to be in the right place at the right time and has somehow been climbing the ranks more successfully than anyone could've ever imagined. For better or worse, Greg is aligned with Tom in the upcoming season where "every move is crucial." During their conversation, Weintraub made sure to check in with Braun about the upcoming season, which Braun responded to with glee, saying "Succession is great."

While he couldn't reveal very many details about Succession Season 4, Braun took the opportunity to gush about filming the series. "It's just great, it's just a blast, you know? We just have such a great rhythm together," he told Collider. Succession has garnered plenty of praise for its writing over the course of its first three seasons—audiences can't get enough of watching the Roy family absolutely wreck each other's lives with little to no shame, and according to Braun, Season 4 is swinging for the fences. He continued, saying:

"The writing is excellent, this season is next level, it's incredible. I'm very, very impressed every time we get a script. I mean, I always have been, but like this season they continue to be– I'm like, “Jesus Christ, this is unbelievable.” It continues to be a total joy to make."

Who Is in Succession Season 4?

In addition to Braun, Strong, Snook, Culkin, and Macfadyen, Succession boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes, Brian Cox, J. Smith Cameron, Peter Friedman, Alan Ruck, Dagmara Dominczyk, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Justine Lupe, and Alexander Skarsgård. Also returning for Season 4 are Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens, among others.

Succession Season 4 returns to HBO on March 26. Be sure to check out our full conversation with Braun when it goes live and in the meantime, you can watch the latest trailer for Succession down below.