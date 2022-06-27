HBO's hit series Succession has just started production on its fourth season. Season 3 of Succession ended with betrayal and drama that could match even Shakespeare's cruelest works. Production is taking place in New York City, which serves as the heavily featured background of the drama.

Succession tells the story of the highly dysfunctional and high-powered Roy family, which owns and runs Waystar Royco, a multimedia conglomerate. The series focuses on its patriarch Logan Roy and his children who are all fighting for their place in the company, and in his esteem.

Season 4 of the series will consist of 10 episodes. The season will follow the internal drama of the Roy family as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech giant Lukas Matsson comes closer to being final. This seismic event will provoke existential crises amongst the family members. A power struggle will begin in the wreckage, as they look into a future in which their political and cultural impact is severely curtailed.

Image via IMDB

The first two seasons of the series had over 23 Emmy nominations and 9 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series for the second season. Brian Cox leads the series as Logan Roy. Jeremy Strong stars as Kendall Roy Sarah Snook stars as Siobhan Roy, Kieran Culkin stars as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck stars as Connor Roy, and Matthew Macfadyen stars as Tom, Siobhan's husband. Nicholas Braun also appears on the show as Cousin Greg, Tom's sometimes sidekick and often underestimated player in the Roy family drama.

Also starring in the series are J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast for the upcoming season has yet to be announced. Alexander Skarsgård was featured last season, in the role of Lukas Matsson.

The series is created by Jesse Armstrong who serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong also serves as showrunner on Succession.

No premiere date for the season has been released yet, and it is still a mystery as to where the high drama of the third season finale will lead. However, if you need a visit with the Roy family, you can now stream the first three seasons on HBO Max.