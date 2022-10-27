They chose their sides and will soon face each other in the run for Waystar RoyCO's leadership.

Name a more dysfunctional family than the Roys in the HBO drama series Succession. It's hard to compare the unhealthy dynamic between Waystar RoyCO's mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his offspring to other families on TV currently. After all, they are always eager to do the dirty work as long as it makes them closer to the top. Following the climactic ending from Season 3, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will be back on the small screen soon to compete for the highest standing position at their father's media firm. That is if Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) don't take the lead first. For all of those excited to know what's next, here is a handy guide will all the information available about the next chapter of Jesse Armstrong's award-winning series.

When Is Succession Season 4 Coming Out?

There is still some time before new episodes drop on HBO Max or Sky Atlantic (the two streaming services that include the series in its US and UK catalogs). According to the cable network, Succession will return during the Spring of 2023. This means that the release window is between March and June of next year. On July 27, the show's official Twitter handle shared an image of a film slate on a post confirming that the production for Season 4 began in New York City. The shot also reveals that Mark Mylod will be directing the first episode of the next season. HBO executive Casey Bloys assured viewers that the series will come out just In time for Emmy consideration.

Is There a Trailer for Succession Season 4?

Before House of the Dragon's anticipated finale aired on Sunday, Oct. 23, HBO released a teaser trailer hinting at what will happen in Season 4. From what we can tell, Greg, Tom, and Gerry are supporting Team Logan, while the siblings unite forces to detain their father. The patriarch even delivered the following vengeful speech: “We’re killing the opposition. I’m going to build something better, faster, meaner, wilder. I love it here! I fucking love it!”

For those who've been watching the dark comedy for quite some time, it will be hard for Logan's children to outthink his schemes. Especially after Tom surprised viewers by setting aside his silly behavior and allying himself with his father-in-law instead of his own wife. The back-stabbing revelation left all in awe of Tom's mischievousness, but his actions didn't come as a surprise to his partner. Shiv is aware of what he did and according to Snook in an interview with Sirius XM, this puts the character in an advantageous position for the next season.

“I feel like it’s a really powerful position for Shiv to be in, because she knows information, and then can choose whether to reveal that information. She could choose not to tell her siblings, and she could also choose not to tell Tom that she knows [...] But it’s got to light a fire [within her].”

Nevertheless, it is fair to say that the treason came as an obstacle for Shiv, Kendall, Roman, and Connor (Alan Ruck) to have a say in who becomes the heir of the business empire. It's also important to note that the control over the media company might be passed along to Swedish tech mastermind Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), instead of any familial ties.

As of now, there isn't an official full trailer yet, but make sure to come back to this page in the future, since it will be updated when the full-length trailer comes out.

What Do We Know About the Succession Season 4 Plot?

Image via HBO

Although there is only so much to know about the plot, HBO did release this synopsis, to sum up, what is to come in the new season.

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Similarly to the previous seasons, this one will have 10 episodes in total to take a deep dive into the complicated inner workings of Waystar RoyCO's succession plan.

Who Will Be Back For Succession Season 4?

Image via HBO

As you might've guessed, the core ensemble will be back for Season 4, showcasing even more rebelliousness. You can expect Cox, Strong, Culkin, Snook, Ruck, Macfadyen, and Braun to return to their roles as part of the Roy family conglomerate. In addition to them, Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Justin Kirk were also confirmed in the next installment. Other names that were announced previously as part of the cast in Season 4 are J. Smith Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Hiam Abbass, Fisher Stevens, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. These latter mentions that will return to the series are occupying supporting roles in the narrative. Nonetheless, they are fundamental influences in honing the rivalry between the siblings and their father.

Adrien Brody, who played billionaire investor Josh Aaronson in Season 3, wasn't among the list of confirmed appearances. However, that doesn't mean that other stellar actors won't be joining the cast for the first time in Season 4. After all, HBO said that there will be some additional members that will be revealed soon.

Will Succession Season 4 Be the Last Season?

No clarifications were made until now on whether Season 4 will be the last chapter of the drama series. In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, screenplay writer Georgia Pritchett hinted that the highly-acclaimed project will have an epic closure.

"At this point [Armstrong] is saying only one more [season]. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight."

Seasons 1-3 of Succession are available to stream on HBO Max.