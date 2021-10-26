HBO has just given the fans of one of its most successful shows — Succession — some great news: Season 4 is on the way. The news was announced by Francesca Orsi, the Executive Vice President of HBO programming. The news comes off of the recently-launched third season, which debuted earlier this month on October 17. The first episode was seen by over 1.4 million viewers, both on TV and the HBO Max streaming service. HBO hasn't had ratings this good for a premiere since the debuts of similarly popular hits like Lovecraft Country and Watchmen (via The Hollywood Reporter), so those numbers speak volumes.

Succession has won several Emmy Awards already, including Outstanding Drama Series for both 2019 and 2020. In a nutshell, it's a show about power dynamics amongst a father and his children who struggle to balance their allegiance to their family with their desire for power and success. Brian Cox plays Logan Roy, patriarch of the family who has to contend with his four adult children: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season 3 is already off to a strong start, so it's no wonder why it got the ratings it did (aside from the fact that die-hard fans have been waiting two whole years between the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3, that is). Kendall, the rebellious sibling, has left his father reeling and scrambling to secure financial, political, and even familial support after one of his company's most detrimental secrets was exposed. Will the family be able to ride out the storm? Or will the betrayals from previous seasons leave lasting damage? We're only two episodes into this nine-episode season, so it's really hard to tell right now where things are going. You'll have to tune in to find out!

Season 3's cast also includes Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong, who serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

There's no info yet on when production will start on Season 4 or when fans can expect it to debut on HBO. Currently, Season 3 of Succession airs Sunday nights at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO and is also available to stream on HBO Max.

