In the penultimate episode of Succession, viewers saw a side of Roman Roy we rarely see – an emotional, frail man, who broke down on the big stage when faced with the prospect of delivering his father's eulogy in front of a massive audience, including the man he had helped make president the week before.

Star Kieran Culkin has played Roman since the series began as a smug, twisted and entitled manipulator who always feels like he can talk his way out of a bad situation, but the loss of his father Logan (Brian Cox), whose approval he always sought but never received, is something even Roman can't talk his way out of, as Culkin has been explaining in the aftermath of "Church and State", the second-to-last episode of the entire series.

“This is a guy who’s felt like he’s never had to suffer any consequences," said Culkin in an interview with Vanity Fair. "He can always blag his way out of something. He can always talk his way out of it or pay his way. Even when Logan died, Roman still believed that things were going to be fine. But it isn’t okay, and it’s never going to be okay. Roman doesn’t know how to deal with that. This is the first time, I think, in his life where he felt like he had absolutely no control or say in the situation.”

Where Is Roman Roy Heading?

When the episode concludes, Roman wanders out into a protest in the streets of New York having been handed some harsh words from his brother, Kendall, who tells him that his failure to deliver the eulogy has let the entire family down. The moment of self-destruction encapsulated Roman's personality, leaving the audience to wonder in what state they'll find the youngest Roy by the time the series concludes next week.

"He definitely has a self-destructive streak. Why he walks out there? It could be to feel something. It could be acceptance. Sometimes it takes a while to get to that moment of, “Oh, I’ll never properly get over this.” I think he thought he could handle anything. That was a long night, and we did a couple different versions. In one, this guy yelled something at me, I yelled back, he gave me the finger, and he had such a smug look on his face that it just really pissed me off. So we had one take that was so full of life. And then the rest of the evening was us having to use our imagination."

