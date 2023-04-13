Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession.Succession is made up of interesting relationships from rocky marriages, unlikely romances, and gross affairs. However, the dynamic that has developed between boss businesswoman Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) and the untoward son of her employer, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), has become one of the most interesting subplots of the series. Thanks to the organic chemistry between Culkin and Smith-Cameron, an undeniable tension has been established within their onscreen personas. As the audience, watching the socially defiant Roman pine over Gerri (as we have ourselves), from forward office flirtations to that bathroom scene that we all remember, we cannot help but become enthralled as much as they have with each other.

From the pilot, Gerri has maintained her position as a reliable figure to the Roys, and in fact, has become a widely rooted-for character across the board. Before we got to know her, Roman and Shiv (Sarah Snook) elected her among themselves to take over Waystar Royco, which is undeniably one of the highest compliments you could receive from one of Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children. In this same episode, he calls her a "stone-cold killer bitch" giving us an insight into the consensus of who she is or more so, who Roman thinks she is. Through the progression of the show, we learn more about who Roman and Gerri are, which is a reason why they together become all the more compelling.

What Makes Roman and Gerri's Relationship So Unique?

Image via HBO

Roman has a difficult personality, but his dialogue is some of the best in the show, lined with inappropriate and shocking quips. The thing about Roman's characterization is that on the surface he is seemingly immature, bullet-proof, and unable to take anything around him seriously. He is the comedic relief in otherwise stressful situations. However, there is the heartbreaking realization, discovered through mostly mentions by his siblings, that Logan abused him growing up (and continues to). This knowledge dimensionalizes Roman, revealing how his life experiences and parental relationships have affected the way he behaves as an adult as well as how he behaves in regard to his romantic relationships. Roman has a girlfriend throughout the show, a woman named Tabitha (Caitlyn FitzGerald), where his intimacy issues are revealed. Like Shiv, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Connor (Alan Ruck), their intimacy issues and lack of vulnerability around even their own partners stem from an upbringing, starved of affection and, fundamentally, love. What is worse is that Roman seems to consider all accounts of the abuse he suffered to be his own fault. He flat-out refuses to acknowledge Logan slapping him in "Argestes," and in "Rehearsal" he justifies his own abuse because he is "fucking annoying."

This knowledge of Roman's backstory provides a considerable explanation as to why he has found himself drawn to someone like Gerri. Gerri is a powerful woman; however, she is not abusive or absent. She is a reliable figure in Roman's life, which he has never experienced before, and we watch as he not only leans on her for support but also relies on her for advice, which he takes in and treats like gold — I mean, even I am getting "how does this advance my personal position" tattooed on my forehead! We can see clearly that she genuinely has his best interests at heart, which is a big deal in the Succession universe. Sure, his interests are not above her own, but Gerri would truly love to see Roman win. Soon enough, they become somewhat of a team together, and in a way, each other's person. As the audience, we witness the shift in temperament by both Roman and Gerri when together which makes it so addicting to watch their scenes. We get to see Gerri flourish and be her most dominant, while Roman melts with his undeniable infatuation with her — a rare side of his personality.

In Succession, due to the high-stakes environment, there are a limited number of scenes where true vulnerability is portrayed. Every single character is completely mistrusting and harboring ulterior motives at all times. However, Roman and Gerri have an affinity towards one another that is so pure and genuine that when they have a scene together, it is like a breath of fresh air. In private, their chemistry seeps through the screen and in public they are acutely aware and defensive of the other. It is such a unique part of Succession in general, a bond breaking the bounds of corporate angst and calculative moves.

Roman Betrays Gerri in "Connor's Wedding"

Image via HBO

In this final season, among many other things, the Roman-Gerri enthusiasts awaited to see where they would go. However, in the most recent episode, "Connor's Wedding," our deepest fears were realized. Roman is tasked by Logan of giving Gerri the heads-up of her termination, and he is torn between his father's approval and his loyalty to Gerri. He finds Gerri, although he virtually doesn't have to say anything at all — she can read him like a book. The honest and raw connection they had fostered is lost in a second. This is not the Gerri and Roman that we have seen before. A deep betrayal has occurred, and not only because Logan fired her. Moments prior, Roman tells her that "we are going to stuff your mouth with so much fucking gold" if she goes the legal route of challenging her impending termination, talking to her in a way he has never before — a business deal or transaction. But this isn't about money or a job, it is personal.

Going through with his father's wishes pushes Roman to finally stand up to Logan through a voicemail, proving how emotionally draining it was for him to turn against Gerri like that. On the phone, he looks physically distraught, his fingers on the bridge of his nose as if he is trying to stop himself from crying. Further along in the episode, after the most pivotal moment ever in Succession, Roman and Gerri find themselves alone for a moment. With Logan Roy's death staring them all in the face, despite their earlier conversation, Roman cannot help but naively turn to her again in maybe one of his greatest times of need. It is heart-wrenching when he tells her that he is sad, for the second time, and she gives him the cold shoulder. Gerri blanks Roman as he goes to her for support, giving us an insight into the predicted downward spiral of this unorthodox connection. He takes a few meek steps behind her as she leaves the room, visibly devastated over having lost his father and now Gerri too.

Whilst it would be nice to believe that their bond will transcend the wedge that Logan has expertly placed between them, whether romantic or platonic, it feels very unlikely. Though Roman will pine for her endlessly, Gerri will now have to consider what will advance her personal position, and leaving him behind might be an option. She is arguably one of the strongest and self-assured characters of Succession and her knowledge of the company is indisputable. Now that Logan is gone, the directions to which her character could go are endless — with or without Roman.

New episodes of Succession Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.