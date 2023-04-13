Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 3 of Succession.Much like the king making his way out of the back of a chess board, the title of Succession has finally come into play. The third episode of Season 4 brought us the long-anticipated death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the inimitable heartbeat of the series, and with that, it's left both the audience and the Roy kids having to finally answer that long-looming question: who will succeed the throne? Perhaps even more importantly, though, do any of the Roys even deserve to be the CEO of Waystar Royco at this point?

When wrenches have been thrown into the mix and backs are against the wall, Jesse Armstrong's Succession is at its most powerful. And to be fair, this is the biggest wrench of them all. We might've been anticipating Logan's death for the last few years, but the likelihood of it actually happening never seemed real enough to warrant a follow-through. Now that it's finally here, it's go-time for the Roys—but who's actually deserving of coming out on top?

Kendall Was Initially Positioned as the Heir Apparent

While the first season of Succession might've lent itself to favoring Kendall (Jeremy Strong) as the future successor of Waystar, the events of Season 3 certainly cemented him as a no-go for the job. You know, because double-crossing your father in front of a gaggle of reporters tends to do that to a person. Outwardly, he might seem like the right person for the job, but emotionally, he's the most all-over-the-place of the bunch, unable to consistently make sound decisions because his life basically resembles a heart rate monitor.

Was Shiv Ever Really a Contender?

Waystar has always been simmering on the back burner for Shiv (Sarah Snook), acting as a fall-back job if her political career didn't end up working out (spoiler: it didn't). But because of her lack of respect for her father's company as well as the differences in her political beliefs, it's usually rendered her ultimately unsuitable for the job in Logan's eyes. Going back to Season 3, we can't forget when Logan pulled a fast one on Shiv in naming her President of Domestic Operations at the company that ended up being in title only. Instead, he opted to make Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) the first in command behind-the-scenes, unable to trust Shiv behind the reins of Waystar. Much like Kendall, Shiv looks like she'd be able to run the company, but her heart truly isn't in it—at least for the right reasons.

Connor Was Never Even in the Running

Of course, there's Connor (Alan Ruck), and to be fair, he's actually more deserving of the CEO title than Kendall and Shiv given his ability to avoid petty conflict over the years. While Connor might have made a complete fool of himself by running for president, he still managed to keep his head above water when it came to the family and company's dealings. However, in that same vein, he wasn't ever that involved in the company, as he lacks the knowledge necessary to be a successful CEO of Waystar.

Is Roman Actually the Most Like Logan?

Out of all the siblings, Roman (Kieran Culkin) has always remained the most dedicated to Logan, frequently returning home to the arms of his father when things in his own life became uncertain or went awry. With Logan, there was always a place for him, and throughout the years, it became more apparent to Logan that Roman would never abandon that deep-rooted loyalty to both his father and to Waystar.

As we saw in the third episode of Season 4, Roman was the only sibling who stayed back to see Logan one last time before being taken away: for him, it was the right thing to do—in fact, it was the only thing to do. In many ways, Roman is the only Roy deserving and capable of taking over Waystar. He's got the killer instinct to keep Waystar afloat and has put in the sweat equity over the years to show for it. While Kendall and Shiv had just been complaining about his chumminess with their father in the second episode of Season 4, it's that very devotion that might just land Roman the title of CEO.

Sure, Logan has seen both sides of the Roman coin (being a great second-in-command to his father in important business meetings but also accidentally sexting him), but it's the loyalty and devotion of Roman that puts him over the top in comparison to his siblings. Sometimes it's the sleeper cell who prevails, and only time will reveal who—if anyone—Logan chose to succeed him in the end.